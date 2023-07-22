Meet the Mets:0

The Mets were leading 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to two two-run homers off the bats of Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach, respectively, but rain forced the game to be suspended. The two teams will resume play at 2:10 today, and will then play game two at 7:10.

Francisco Lindor provided an interview with MLB.com on a variety of topics, including the disappointing play of the team and his role in mentoring Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty.

Pete Alonso has still been working on getting out of a deep slump.

Mark Vientos is back with the major league squad, but it remains uncertain how much playing time he will receive.

Tommy Pham evidently had some difficulties making his way to Boston, but his groin is in good enough shape for him to potentially be an option in this series.

What exactly would need to occur for the Mets to become buyers at the trade deadline?

Around the National League East

Mike Soroka gave up four runs in six innings of work, but the Braves offense—led by homers off the bats of Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley—gave him a lead and the bullpen held it for a 6-4 victory.

The Phillies fell behind early thanks to a middling start from Ranger Suárez, and a three-run rally in the seventh was not enough for Philadelphia to get back into the game, as they fell to the Guardians 6-5.

Bryce Harper made his first career start at first base, and he quickly had the chance to flash the leather.

The Phillies are on the lookout for a right-handed bat at the deadline.

The Marlins suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Rockies for Miami’s seventh straight defeat.

A solid start from rookie pitcher Jake Irvin and homers from Lane Thomas and C.J. Abrams led the Nationals to a 5-3 win over the Giants.

Washington has agreed to terms with #2 overall draft pick Dylan Crews.

Around Major League Baseball

While the league is undoubtedly happy with the effect the pitch clock has had on shortening ballgames, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark suggests that the clock should be turned off at certain points in postseason games.

Keith Law provided his midseason list of the top sixty prospects in baseball.

The Diamondbacks may be interested in acquiring Lucas Giolito at the deadline.

Jose Trevino’s season is over, as the Yankees catcher will be undergoing wrist surgery after playing through pain for some time.

The Brewers are in first place, and MLB.com examined how they’ve accomplished that.

After designating him for assignment earlier this week, the Cardinals have traded lefty reliever Genésis Cabrera to the Blue Jays in exchange for catching prospect Sammy Hernandez.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

I previewed the weekend series in Boston and predicted a Mets series loss (sorry).

David Capobianco continued his review of each Matt Harvey start of the 2013 season with a look at his first outing after starting the All-Star game.

Joe Sokolowski provided all the most interest and relevant quotes from and about the Mets from the past week.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets had themselves a memorable fight with the Cincinnati Reds on this date in 1986.