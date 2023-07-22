Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/22/23: Alex Sixmirez

BUFFALO 4, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Buffalo scored a run in the first, and a run in the fourth, putting a 2-0 up for the rehabbing Hyun Jin Ryu. Syracuse got to him in his fifth inning of work, when Jonathan Araúz and Jose Peraza hit solo home runs to tie the game at two.

The Bison, however, got the lead back in the seventh and not relinquish it, dropping two runs on Eric Orze put the game to bed.

ERIE 5, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Binghamton led until the late stages of this one, though their bullpen could not hold the lead.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Branden Fryman hit a two run double to give them a skinny 2-1 lead. That lead lasted until the sixth, when Tyler Stuart—who had a weird game, giving up eight hits over seven innings, and striking out just one—surrendered his second run of the game, a solo homer, making it 2-2.

Junior Santos came into the game in the eighth and struggled immediately, surrendering a leadoff walk, back-to-back singles, and a double to turn a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 deficit, one the Rumble Ponies would not recover from.

BROOKLYN 8, HUDSON VALLEY 7 (BOX)

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley traded haymakers all night, with Brooklyn edging out the Renegades. Alex Ramirez was the star of the show, going 6-6 (!!!) from the lead off spot, driving in a run. scoring three, and stealing three bags.

Hudson Valley ran out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1, before Brooklyn finally got level in the sixth inning. And that was barely the start of it.

Brooklyn took the lead in the top of the seventh on an inside-the-park home run by D’Andre Smith, when the Hudson Valley right fielder badly misplayed a pretty routine fly out. Hudson Valley would score two to get the lead right back.

In the top of the eighth, William Lugo doubled to tie it again, and and Spencer Jones would give Hudson Valley the lead in the bottom of the frame, again. Brooklyn, tired of the back and forth, put up a lead in the top of the ninth. Rhylan Thomas tied it at six with a single, Kevin Parada put them ahead with a single, and William Lugo added a much needed insurance run with a ground out. Hudson Valley pushed a run across in the bottom of the ninth, but could not force extras.

GAME ONE: PALM BEACH 8, ST. LUCIE 1 / 7 (BOX)

As one would imagine in an 8-1 loss, St. Lucie was never really in this one. Starter Logan Marceaux, who the Mets acquired in the Eduardo Escobar trade, was both Not Great, and not helped by his defense. He surrendered five runs, though only two were earned, but he did not miss any bats (one strikeout) in two innings of work, and surrendered five hits.

GAME TWO: PALM BEACH 5, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

Game two did not go well for the Mets, either, though it was a different flavor of loss. Douglas Orellana was as much of a mixed bag as possible, going just two innings, surrendering one hit, and striking out five. Unfortunately, he also walked five, and his wildness forced him to hit the showers quicker than anyone would like.

Elliot Johnstone came in to relieve him and promptly surrendered all five runs in his two thirds inning of work, which was all the Cardinals needed.

GAME ONE: FCL METS 4, FCL NATIONALS 1 / 8 (BOX)

GAME TWO: FCL NATIONALS 9, FCL METS 2 / 7 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Goat of the Night

Elliot Johnstone