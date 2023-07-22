Mets vs. Red Sox: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/22/23 (resumption)

This game will resume with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets up by a score of 4-3.
Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Mark Canha - LF
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
Grant Hartwig - RHP
Red Sox lineup
- Jarren Duran - LF
- Justin Turner - 2B
- Masataka Yoshida - DH
- Rafael Devers - 3B
- Adam Duvall - CF
- Alex Verdugo - RF
- Triston Casas - 1B
- Connor Wong - C
- Yu Chang - SS
Joe Jacques - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 2:10pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
