Mets vs. Red Sox: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/22/23 (resumption)

The Mets and Red Sox will pick things back up in the fourth inning after last night’s weather suspension.

By Allison McCague
New York Mets v Boston Red Sox

This game will resume with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets up by a score of 4-3.

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Francisco Alvarez - C
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Mark Canha - LF
  9. Luis Guillorme - 2B

Grant Hartwig - RHP

Red Sox lineup

  1. Jarren Duran - LF
  2. Justin Turner - 2B
  3. Masataka Yoshida - DH
  4. Rafael Devers - 3B
  5. Adam Duvall - CF
  6. Alex Verdugo - RF
  7. Triston Casas - 1B
  8. Connor Wong - C
  9. Yu Chang - SS

Joe Jacques - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 2:10pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

