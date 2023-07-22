The Mets Win...20 Hours Later

Twenty hours after this game began, the Mets defeated the Red Sox 5-4. Last night, before Mother Nature intervened, the Red Sox got out to an early 3-0 lead off Kodai Senga due to what was in part a bit of bad luck. The Mets came from behind thanks to two mammoth home runs by Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach and held a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth when the skies opened up, resulting in the game being suspended until this afternoon.

Grant Hartwig took the mound for the Mets this afternoon as the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out and a 1-2 count to Alex Verdugo. Hartwig worked around a single to keep the Red Sox off the board in the inning, thanks in part to a nice play by Luis Guillorme at second and a pickoff of Triston Casas. It wasn’t the last time Guillorme would make a nice play on a sharp grounder to him, but the third time a ball was hit sharply to him, Guillorme injured his leg trying to field it and was forced to come out of the game.

The Mets added a run to their lead in the sixth on a Pete Alonso leadoff double off the Green Monster and an infield hit by Brett Baty that drove in Alonso, who advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hartwig pitched two scoreless innings in total and David Peterson worked himself in and out of trouble in the sixth. But he surrendered a leadoff triple to Casas in the seventh and then made way for Dominic Leone, who allowed his inherited base runner to score on a sacrifice fly, cutting the Mets’ lead back down to one run.

The Mets squandered a golden opportunity for some insurance in the top of the eighth when they loaded the bases with nobody out thanks to some shoddy fielding by Justin Turner at second base, but Francisco Alvarez popped up and Brett Baty grounded into a double play to end the inning. But the Red Sox wasted an opportunity of their own in the bottom of the frame when they put the tying run in scoring position on a bloop hit by Rafael Devers and a walk to Alex Verdugo. But Brooks Raley made a clutch pitch to Casas, striking him out to strand the tying run and end the threat.

The first two men reached base for the Mets in the ninth as well, the latter being a drag bunt single by DJ Stewart of all people, but they once again failed to score, meaning that David Robertson was tasked with protecting a skinny one-run lead. Blessedly, Robertson pitched a 1-2-3 inning to earn his fourteenth save of the season and seal the victory.

