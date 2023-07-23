Mets Morning News: Mets split doubleheader, Luis Guillorme hits the IL

Meet the Mets

The Mets won the resumption of Friday night’s game against the Red Sox yesterday by a score of 5-4 thanks to an insurance run on an RBI single by Brett Baty that drove in Pete Alonso and a strong performance by the bullpen to hold the lead. But they lost Game 2 8-6, as Max Scherzer surrendered four home runs over his six innings of work and Trevor Gott allowed the Red Sox to pile on, creating a deficit too large for a late ninth inning rally to overcome.

Luis Guillorme injured himself fielding a ball in the sixth inning of yesterday afternoon’s resumed game. He was placed in the injured list with a calf injury and Danny Mendick was called up to take his spot on the roster. “Not happy about it,” Guillorme—who was sporting a walking boot and and crutches after the game—said. He will undergo testing in New York early next week to determine the severity of the injury.

Fenway’s official scorer changed the Red Sox’s first run off Kodai Senga to be unearned, meaning that he is now only charged with two runs in his performance on Friday night.

“I know I’m a much better player than what my numbers show. It just gets frustrating. It just puts a lot of pressure on myself to perform and I don’t think anyone’s harder on themselves than me. I just want to do what I know I can do out there,” Jeff McNeil said in between games yesterday.

The Dodgers are seeking a right handed hitter at the deadline and could be a suitor for Tommy Pham.

Multiple teams are keeping an eye on Justin Verlander as a potential trade target, including the Giants, if he is willing to waive his no trade clause, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com.

Around the National League East

The Nationals scored six runs in the second inning en route to a 10-1 clobbering of the Giants.

No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews was introduced at a press conference at Nationals Park yesterday afternoon.

The Rockies bested the Marlins 4-3 in Miami thanks to a game-tying home run by Nolan Jones and a go-ahead RBI single by Randal Grichuk in the ninth.

The Phillies were blanked by the Guardians in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel between Tanner Bibee and Zack Wheeler—the only run in the game coming on a defensive miscue by Philadelphia.

Despite getting out to an early lead thanks to a three-run homer by Austin Riley, the Braves lost to the Brewers 4-3, as Sal Frelick had a memorable debut for Milwaukee.

The Braves released outfielder Eli White to make room on the roster for pitcher Allan Winans.

Around Major League Baseball

Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this afternoon. The ceremony will air on MLB Network at 1:30pm ET and will be simulcast on MLB.com.

There’s never been a player like Shohei Ohtani on the trade market. Tim Britton of The Athletic takes a look at which deal for a rental player may be a the closest to an accurate comparison.

Patrick Dubuque of Baseball Prospectus dives into whether trading for that one extra reliever at the deadline really makes a difference.

