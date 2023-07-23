Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/23/23: Walk off Ronny

SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 7 (BOX)

Down by three runs going into the ninth, Michael Perez laced a double into right to drive in two and inch Syracuse closer and Ronny Mauricio delt the death blow with a two-run homer to walk things off. The long ball, Ronny’s sixteenth of the year, was his first since returning from the All-Star Break, his second in July, and his first ever walk-off.

ERIE 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Rowdy Jordan doubled in a run in the bottom of the first but that was all Binghamton managed for the entire game. David Griffin gave up three runs in the third, and ordinarily three runs isn’t really that bad, but with the anemic Rumble Ponies offense, three runs was all Erie needed.

HUDSON VALLEY 4, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Joander Suarez pitched well but got a hard-luck loss. The Cyclones managed just three hits, singles by Omar De Los Santos and Chase Estep, and a double by Alex Ramirez. Drank Osborn managed to work a walk as well, but a lot of good it did.

PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie took an initial lead on a Karell Paz bases-loaded double that cleared the bases and added another run in the top of the eighth, but the bullpen had a meltdown for the ages, allowing six runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jawilme Ramirez had issues finding the strike zone, walking a batter and uncorking a wild pitch, but more problematic was the loud contact he allowed. The right-hander gave up three doubles and a homer before being pulled from the game. On the bright side, left-hander Felipe De La Cruz continued his recent run of success.

GAME ONE

FCL METS 6, FCL CARDINALS 3 (BOX)

GAME TWO

FCL METS 5, FCL CARDINALS 0 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

Jawilme Ramirez