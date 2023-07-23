Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/23/23: Walk off Ronny

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/6-13)
SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 7 (BOX)
Down by three runs going into the ninth, Michael Perez laced a double into right to drive in two and inch Syracuse closer and Ronny Mauricio delt the death blow with a two-run homer to walk things off. The long ball, Ronny’s sixteenth of the year, was his first since returning from the All-Star Break, his second in July, and his first ever walk-off.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-5, R, BB, K
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 1-6, R, HR (16), 2 RBI, K
- 1B Luke Voit: 3-4, 2 R, HR (9), RBI, HBP
- RF Abraham Almonte: 1-4, R, RBI, BB, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 2-4, BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 2-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- SS Jose Peraza: 1-5, R, 2B, K
- C Michael Perez: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- 3B Nick Meyer: 1-4, 2 K
- PH Jonathan Arauz: 0-1, K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
- RHP Reed Garrett: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Dennis Santana: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (3-2)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/6-13)
ERIE 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Rowdy Jordan doubled in a run in the bottom of the first but that was all Binghamton managed for the entire game. David Griffin gave up three runs in the third, and ordinarily three runs isn’t really that bad, but with the anemic Rumble Ponies offense, three runs was all Erie needed.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, R, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K, SB (20)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3, BB, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-4
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-4, 4 K
- DH Jose Mena: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- SS Branden Fryman: 0-2, BB
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, 2 K
- RHP David Griffin: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, L (1-1)
- LHP Matt Minnick: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/16-7)
HUDSON VALLEY 4, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)
Joander Suarez pitched well but got a hard-luck loss. The Cyclones managed just three hits, singles by Omar De Los Santos and Chase Estep, and a double by Alex Ramirez. Drank Osborn managed to work a walk as well, but a lot of good it did.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, 2B, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-4, 3 K
- 3B-SS William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-3, 3 K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-3, K, E (5)
- C Drake Osborn: 0-2, BB, K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, K, CS (10)
- SS Cesar Berbesi: 0-2, 2 K
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-1
- RHP Joander Suarez: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, HBP, L (3-7)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/7-16)
PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)
St. Lucie took an initial lead on a Karell Paz bases-loaded double that cleared the bases and added another run in the top of the eighth, but the bullpen had a meltdown for the ages, allowing six runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jawilme Ramirez had issues finding the strike zone, walking a batter and uncorking a wild pitch, but more problematic was the loud contact he allowed. The right-hander gave up three doubles and a homer before being pulled from the game. On the bright side, left-hander Felipe De La Cruz continued his recent run of success.
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, 3 K
- CF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- 1B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, BB, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-3, R, RBI, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-4, R, 2 K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Yohairo Cuevas: 0-2, R, 2 BB
- RF Dyron Campos: 0-3, K
- PH Yeral Martinez: 0-1
- LF Karell Paz: 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- RHP Candido Cuevas: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP, L (4-7), BS (1)
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (17-10)
GAME ONE
FCL METS 6, FCL CARDINALS 3 (BOX)
- RF Nick Morabito: 2-4, R, 2B, BB, 2 K, SB
- SS Diego Mosquera: 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, E
- DH Jose Peraza: 1-3, K
- DH Yordis Perera: 0-1, R, BB, K
- 2B Jesus Baez: 2-3, R, 2B, BB
- 3B Yonatan Henriquez: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- LF Willy Fanas: 0-4, 3 K
- CF Simon Juan: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 1-3, K
- 1B Luis Castillo: 1-1, R, 2B
- C Carlos Oviedo: 1-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, E
- P Andinson Ferrer: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- P Jose Gomez: 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
- P Gregori Louis: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
GAME TWO
FCL METS 5, FCL CARDINALS 0 (BOX)
- CF Nick Morabito: 3-4, 2B
- LF Estarling Mercado: 0-0
- SS Diego Mosquera: 2-3, 2 RBI, BB
- 3B Yonatan Henriquez: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- 2B Jesus Baez: 0-4, K
- LF-CF Willy Fanas: 1-3, 2 R, 3B, BB
- RF Simon Juan: 0-2, R, BB
- C Christopher Suero: 1-2, R, RBI
- 1B Yordis Perera: 0-3, RBI, K
- DH Fabian Machado: 0-3, R, BB
- P Omar Victorino: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- P Juan Arnaud: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- P Jeremy Peguero: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- P Cristofer Gomez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Star of the Night
Ronny Mauricio
Goat of the Night
Jawilme Ramirez
