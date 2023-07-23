Cookie battered in finale at Fenway

The Mets went down in a quiet and desultory manner in the series finale against the Red Sox on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, dropping the game 6-1 and losing the series in Boston.

The Mets slipped behind in the first as the team was unable to get anything going against opener Brennan Bernardino in the top of the first, while Carlos Carrasco struggled in the bottom of the frame. Four of the first five batters reached against Carrasco, with an Adam Duvall RBI single giving the Sox a 1-0 lead in an inning that could have been worse had they not caught Jarren Duran trying to score on an infield out.

New York couldn’t get much going against long man Chris Murphy in the second or third before Boston blew the game open in the bottom of the frame. This time the first six batters reached successfully against Carrasco, with the only out recorded on an outfield assist. Drew Smith came on with the bases loaded and one out and allowed two inherited runners to score. By the time Masataka Yoshida flew out to end the frame, the Mets were down 5-0 and the game felt essentially over.

The Mets avoided the shutout in the top of the sixth when Danny Mendick led off with a walk, advanced on a Brandon Nimmo single and game around on a Francisco Lindor RBI single that cut the lead to 5-1. Any potential rally was quickly quelled though, as Jeff McNeil lined out to second and Josh Winckowski came out of the bullpen to strike out Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos to end New York’s lone threat. The Mets mustered two singles and a walk over the final few frames but never threatened as Boston easily claimed the game and the series.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: None

Big Mets loser: Carlos Carrasco, -22.0% WPA

Mets pitchers: -23.0% WPA

Mets hitters: -27.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Omar Narvaes walk in the top of the third, +4.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Adam Duvall RBI single in the bottom of the first, -10.1% WPA