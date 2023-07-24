Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/24/23: Slobberknocker Sunday

BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 9 / 10 (BOX)

The lead changed hands a few times, but by end of regulation, thanks to a ninth inning meltdown by Jimmy Yacabonis, the game was tied 9-9. After finding themselves down, Syracuse came back late in the game to take the lead, only to blow it, only to take it back again, only to blow it once more. In the tenth, the Herd immediately scored their zombie runner but failed to plate anyone else, giving Syracuse three more outs to plate at least one of their own with the heart of the order coming up. Ronny Mauricio, Luke Voit, and Abraham Amonte all went down swinging, 1-2-3, and that was that, the tying run stranded on second.

BINGHAMTON 2, ERIE 0 (BOX)

A solo home run off the bat of Agustin Ruiz and an RBI double off the bat of Hayden Senger was all Binghamton was able to manage, but it was all they would need. Making his second appearance this week, Christian Scott fired off four scoreless innings. He was followed by Nolan Clenny, Daniel Juarez, and William Woods, who threw the final five innings of the ballgame, also scoreless. Juarez bent in the eighth, loading up the bases on two hits and a walk, but did not break. More remarkable than the shutout, the game took one hour and 59 minutes, the quickest nine-inning game this year Binghamton has played.

BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 4 (BOX)

Cameron Foster threw seven sold innings earlier in the week, but was not so fortunate this time, giving up four runs in his two-plus innings on the mound. He was homer prone, with all four Renegade runs coming on the long ball, but Omar De Los Santos tied things up with one swing of his own, socking a grand slam in the fourth to tie the game up at four apiece. Things stayed tied until the seventh, when two more home runs were hit, a Stanley Consuegra two-run shot that gave the Cyclones the lead and a Mateo Gil solo homer to give them a little more insurance.

ST. LUCIE 12, PALM BEACH 10 (BOX)

After finding themselves down for the majority of the game, the St. Lucie bats came alive at the end of the game, scoring a whopping twelve runs in the final four frames. Javier Atencio was decent for five innings, allowing three innings, but when he was removed from the game in the fifth, he would’ve been in line for his ninth loss as Cardinals starter Jose Davila held St. Lucie scoreless up until that point. The Mets batted around in the inning, scoring six runs, and then scored two more in the seventh, eighth, and ninth. The bullpen made things a lot more difficult than it should have been, as the Mets’ relievers allowed a run in the seventh, four in the eighth, and two more in the ninth, but Elliot Johnstone was able to get it done in the final frame despite his shakiness, notching his fourth save.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Omar De Los Santos

Goat of the Night

Jimmy Yacabonis