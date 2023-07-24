Mets Morning News: Descension

Meet the Mets

In their Sunday Night Baseball series finale at Fenway, the Mets went down quickly and quietly against the Red Sox. The outcome would be disappointing if it hadn’t been so expected.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

If you’re looking for a pitching savior, it will not be coming in the form of the puzzlingly bad Tylor Megill down in AAA.

The Baby Mets want to individually help the Mets win, but they want to do it together just as much.

Not seeing anything worth putting him on the 10-day IL, the Mets hope that these past few days off will have Tommy Pham ready for game action this week.

They’re not all the way back yet, but Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso are started to look a bit more like their old selves this weekend.

If you’re wondering why Ronny Mauricio wasn’t called up after Luis Guillorme’s injury, it comes down to wanting him to have more flexibility and The Benchmarks.

Around the National League East

The Nationals won a 6-1 game against the Giants, completing their first sweep of more than two games since June of 2021.

Shiny new first baseman Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run in the Phillies’ 8-5 win over the Guardians in Cleveland.

If the Phillies make the postseason, Rhys Hoskins and his repaired ACL intend on being there with the team.

Despite a five-man infield, Luis Arraez hit a walkoff single to give the Marlins a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Rockies.

Atlanta scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to earn a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a pair of moves, the Braves demoted Michael Soroka to AAA and claimed Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Rays to take his spot.

Around Major League Baseball

Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff officially became members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Shohei Ohtani has combined every positive characteristic from the six years of his career to become the best baseball player in history that we see before us.

The boost that Taylor Swift is bringing to the economies of cities around the country inspired Anthony Rizzo to break his homerless drought.

For the first time since his June 3rd injury, Aaron Judge stood in the batter’s box and saw live pitching.

To remember what may be Shohei Ohtani’s final home game with the Angels, the team’s writers gathered on the field before the game for a group photo.

A few hours later, Ohtani connected for his sport-leading 36th home run of the season.

Despite his upcoming free agency and the Pirates’ lack of playoff hopes, the two parties have an agreement to keep Andrew McCutchen in Pittsburgh through the end of the year.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2016, Mike Piazza officially entered Baseball’s Hall of Fame.