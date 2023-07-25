Mets Morning News: Subway Series begins tonight as trade deadline looms

Meet the Mets

A trio of Mets’ pitchers are on the block, which signals the end of a failed 2023 experiment.

Is it possible the Mets could find a trade partner in their cross-town rivals?

David Robertson isn’t excited about the prospect of being traded by the Mets.

The two New York baseball teams meet in Round 2 of The Subway Series as both clubs continue to disappoint in 2023.

Calvin Ziegler has torn his quad and will miss the remainder of the minor league season. He has missed the entire season to date due to bone spurs.

Around the National League East

The Braves bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Pierce Johnson from the Rockies and Taylor Hearn from the Rangers.

Both new Braves’ hurlers have minor league options.

Colorado received the No. 10 and No. 26 prospects in Atlanta’s system.

Atlanta is reportedly interested in acquiring Adam Duvall.

The Phillies fell to the red-hot Orioles 3-2.

The Nationals lost 10-6 to the Rockies.

Around Major League Baseball

The staff at the Athletic examines whether roboumps could be the best way to help young major leaguers learn the strike zone.

George Brett discussed the Pine Tar game, 40 years later.

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class is stacked, including David Wright’s first time on the ballot.

Antonio Senzatela, as well as three Rockies prospects, will have Tommy John Surgery.

The Padres have released Rougned Odor.

The Pirates have released Drew Maggi.

The Guardians have moved Shane Bieber to the 60-day IL and selected the contract of Daniel Norris.

The Cardinals made several roster moves, including activating Adam Wainwright from the IL.

The Reds have made 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India available ahead of the trade deadline.

The Angels have communicated with teams about a possible Shohei Ohtani trade.

Former Mets pitcher T.J. McFarland inked a minor league deal with the Orioles.

Once again, the problem for the Angels is their pitching.

In a makeup game from April 16, the Tigers bested the Giants 5-1.

The Royals topped the Guardians 5-3.

The Twins walked off the Mariners in 12 innings.

Similarly, the Astros topped the Rangers 10-9 in walk off fashion.

Sensing a theme? Well, the Brewers also won by way of the walk off, 3-2 over the Reds.

The Pirates...did not walk off the Padres, but they did double them up 8-4.

The Cardinals plated five in the ninth to stun the Diamondbacks 10-6.

The Blue Jays outlasted the Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 52nd birthday to former Met and, hopefully, soon-to-be-Hall-of-Famer Billy Wagner.