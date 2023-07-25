Mets vs. Yankees: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/25/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Mark Canha - LF
- DJ Stewart - RF
Justin Verlander - RHP
Yankees lineup
- Jake Bauers - RF
- Gleyber Torres - 2B
- Giancarlo Stanton - DH
- Anthony Rizzo - 1B
- DJ LeMahieu - 3B
- Harrison Bader - CF
- Billy McKinney - LF
- Anthony Volpe - SS
- Kyle Higashioka - C
Domingo German - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:05 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
