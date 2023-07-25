 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Yankees: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/25/23

Justin Verlander and the Mets head to the Bronx to begin a two-game series with the Yankees.

By Michael Drago
Chicago White Sox v New York Mets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Francisco Alvarez - C
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Mark Canha - LF
  9. DJ Stewart - RF

Justin Verlander - RHP

Yankees lineup

  1. Jake Bauers - RF
  2. Gleyber Torres - 2B
  3. Giancarlo Stanton - DH
  4. Anthony Rizzo - 1B
  5. DJ LeMahieu - 3B
  6. Harrison Bader - CF
  7. Billy McKinney - LF
  8. Anthony Volpe - SS
  9. Kyle Higashioka - C

Domingo German - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:05 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

