Mets Morning News: Polar Bear Power

Behind the bat of Pete Alonso and the arm of Justin Verlander, the Mets beat the Yankees 9-3 on Tuesday night. Alonso drove in first Mets run with an RBI single to start the game, and then hit two homers, a three-run and solo shot, to provide just about all the offense the Mets would need. On the mound, Verlander continued his recent stretch of brilliance, tossing six shutout innings to set the team up for a victory.

Tommy Pham says he needs one more day before returning from injury so he is fully comfortable running at full speeds.

Francisco Alvarez is not worried after exiting last nights game due to being hit in the hand by a pitch.

After the game, Justin Verlander said he has not been approached by the front office about a trade.

Starling Marte hit and ran the bases Tuesday afternoon as he continues to progress to come off the IL on Thursday.

Luis Guillorme’s MRI revealed a Grade 2 calf strain which will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Due to the state of both the Mets and Yankees, this Subway Series means a little bit more says Anthony DiComo.

The Athletic looked at who the most likely trade candidates are for the Mets ahead of the deadline.

The Mets 2024 Grapefruit League schedule was released.

Bryce Harper hit a home run in his first start at first base for the Phillies and then sped around the bases to score the game winning run against Baltimore.

After the start of the game was delayed due to rain, the Braves turned a triple play but still fell to the Red Sox.

The Marlins fell to the Rays in the first game of the Citrus Series.

In a battle of National League dwellers, the Nationals beat the Rockies 6-5.

The Red Sox traded Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers in exchange for two relivers.

What to watch for from all 30 teams ahead of the trade deadline.

The Royals have no good argument for a new stadium says Ray Ratto following a letter to the fans from the organization.

Juan Uribe hit a walk-off double against the Dodgers on this date in 2015.