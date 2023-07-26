Mets fall to Yankees in final Subway Series game of the year

The Mets were unable to sweep the second two-game series of the Subway Series against the Yankees on Wednesday night, falling 3-1.

Making his second start of the season, Jose Quintana pitched six innings of three-run ball, though it wasn’t all easy. Starting in the first inning, Quintana dealt with traffic on the basepaths all night long, but was able to limit the damage mostly. This included getting Anthony Rizzo to ground into a double play in the first inning, as well as escaping a sixth inning jam due to a baserunning blunder by the Yankees.

However, Quintana’s line for the night was not clean, as the Yankees scored three runs against him. Two of those runs came in the bottom of the second inning, after two walks and a double, allowing the Yankees to capitalize on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. In the fourth inning, the Yankees were able to score their third run of the game thanks in large part to a fielding error by Mark Vientos, who was playing third base. Vientos made an errant throw on an infield hit by Harrison Bader, which allowed Bader to advance all the way to third base. He would then score when the next batter, Anthony Volpe, came to the plate, and singled to right field.

At the plate for the Mets, their lone run of the night came in the third inning. Following a Francisco Alvarez single and a Danny Mendick double, Brandon Nimmo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alvarez.

Otherwise, it was a very quiet night for the Mets, as they mustered only four hits despite hitting the ball hard numerous times. The loss means they wound up splitting this series as well as the overall season Subway Series against the Yankees. They will now return to Citi Field to play a crucial 4 game series against the Nationals as the clock to make a run at the Wild Card continues to tick towards midnight.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Danny Mendick, +6% WPA

Big Mets loser: Pete Alonso, -6% WPA

Mets pitchers: -6% WPA

Mets hitters: -44% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Danny Mendick’s double in the third inning, +12% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Harrison Bader’s double in the second inning, -10% WPA