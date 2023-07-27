Flushing is Burning, Episode 14: The Mets are still in it, huh?

Welcome to Flushing is Burning, the latest addition to the Home Run Applesauce family of podcasts, hosted by Grace Carbone and Christian Romo. Flushing is Burning is a weekly podcast examining the Mets, queer issues, and the occasional intersection of the two.

After a decent first half of July, the Mets continue to be mathematically in the playoff race. But does that really mean they’re in a pennant chase? Grace and Christian discuss.

They also give a shoutout to Kevin Maxen, Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach, who recently came out as gay. Christian discusses his conflicted feelings on how much of a non-story this was, while Grace praises the NFL for lapping the competition on queer issues.

Also, Barbenheimer? Well, just Barbie, really. But also a secret third movie that people should be paying attention to.

