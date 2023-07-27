Mets Morning News: Mets lose to Yankees to get a Subway Series split

Meet the Mets

José Quintana made his second start for the Mets and struggled in their 3-1 loss to the Yankees. Their crosstown rivals had runners on the basepaths all night although Quintana did manage to limit the damage. He was also let down by the defense behind him a bit since one of the runs was unearned. As for the offense, it all dried up from the night before with the lone run coming on a Brandon Nimmo sacrifice fly. It was just another lifeless loss that is pretty typical for the 2023 Mets.

Francisco Alvarez was back in the lineup one day after getting hit on the hand with a pitch.

Quintana has not given up a home run in eight straight games and Jeff McNeil helped keep that streak alive when he robbed a home run in the fifth inning.

With a split of the series both teams picked up a win as the trade deadline inches closer but it might be too little too late for both struggling New York teams.

How are other front offices evaluating Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer for a potential deal involving either pitcher?

David Wright will be the commissioner for a “Battle of the Badges” baseball game between the FDNY and NYPD held at Citi Field.

Around the National League East

Despite a good start from Spencer Strider the Braves fell to the Red Sox 5-3.

The Marlins acquired reliever Jorge López from the Twins in exchange for Dylan Floro.

Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game in Miami’s 7-1 win over the Rays.

The Phillies took down the first place Orioles with a 6-4 victory.

In a battle of two of the worst teams in the league, the Nationals came back to defeat the Rockies 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

Around Major League Baseball

With a vote that will only make the owners happy, Rob Manfred will remain commissioner for another four years.

The Angels still believe they are in the playoff race so Shohei Ohtani is reportedly off the trade market and they traded for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the White Sox.

The Dodgers and Guardians swapped two former Mets when the Dodgers acquired Amed Rosario in exchange for Noah Syndergaard.

Aaron Judge could potentially return to the Yankees lineup in the upcoming series against the first place Orioles.

The Rangers are interested in a reunion with Lance Lynn.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, the Mets became the Mercury Mets for a day.