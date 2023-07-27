 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/27/23

Kodai Senga will make the start as the Mets open up a four game series against the Nationals.

By Kory Powell
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. DJ Stewart - RF
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Omar Narvaez - C

Kodai Senga - RHP

Nationals lineup

  1. CJ Abrams - SS
  2. Lane Thomas - RF
  3. Jeimer Candelario - 3B
  4. Joey Meneses - DH
  5. Keibert Ruiz - C
  6. Dominic Smith - 1B
  7. Corey Dickerson - LF
  8. Luis Garcia - 2B
  9. Alex Call - CF

Josiah Gray - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY, MLB Network (out of network onl)y
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

