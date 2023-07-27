Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/27/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Mark Canha - LF
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Omar Narvaez - C
Kodai Senga - RHP
Nationals lineup
- CJ Abrams - SS
- Lane Thomas - RF
- Jeimer Candelario - 3B
- Joey Meneses - DH
- Keibert Ruiz - C
- Dominic Smith - 1B
- Corey Dickerson - LF
- Luis Garcia - 2B
- Alex Call - CF
Josiah Gray - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY, MLB Network (out of network onl)y
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...