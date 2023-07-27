Mets top Nationals with a late inning rally

It may have taken a long time due to a rain delay that lasted north of 90 minutes, but the Mets prevailed over the Nationals 2-1.

On the mound, Kodai Senga got the start and continued his stellar season. Senga threw six innings of one run ball, allowing just two Nationals to get a hit. He did however have three walks, which is how the Nationals scored their one run against him in the 6th inning thanks to a Keibert Ruiz sacrifice fly.

For much of the game, it was a night where the Mets’ bats were very quiet. Nationals starter Josiah Gray had another strong start against his hometown team, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

It wasn’t until the 8th inning where the Mets offense came alive starting with a one out infield single by Jeff McNeil. Pete Alonso then had a single of his own, advancing McNeil to third. Daniel Vogelbach then stepped to the plate and ripped a ball to right field, scoring McNeil and tying the game at 1-1. After Vogelbach’s single, the Mets were able to load the bases with Mark Canha coming up. However, that is when the sky at Citi Field opened up, causing the grounds crew to bring out the tarp, leading to a 90+ minute rain delay. After the delay, Canha stayed ready, sending a fly ball deep enough to right field to score Alonso on a sacrifice fly. In the top of the ninth inning, Brooks Raley came on for the save to secure a 2-1 victory for the Mets.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Federal Baseball

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Pete Alonso, +31% WPA

Big Mets loser: Brandon Nimmo, -17% WPA

Mets pitchers: +37% WPA

Mets hitters: +13% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Daniel Vogelbach’s game tying single in the 8th inning, +19% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Joey Meneses’s single in the 6th inning, -9% WPA