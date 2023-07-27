Mets trade David Robertson to the Marlins

In the first of what will likely be several deadline moves, the Mets are trading closer David Robertson to the Marlins. In return, the Marlins are sending two position players, Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez.

The 38-year-old Robertson, signed to a one-year, $10M deal this offseason, has a 2.05 ERA backed by strong peripherals across the board (3.01 FIP, .271 xWOBA, 83 DRA-). It was easily one of the better moves of the offseason, and the back of the Mets’ bullpen has remained fairly steady despite the loss of closer Edwin Diaz thanks in large part to Robertson, who has converted 14 of his seventeen save opportunities on the season.

Ronald Hernandez is a 19-year old catcher signed out of Venezuela in 2021. After an underwhelming stateside debut in 2022, he’s come out guns blazing in the complex league this season, batting .298/.464/.452 thanks to a revamped swing that is tapping into his feel for contact. The power projection is questionable, but it’s a nice set of skills for a catching prospect.

Marco Vargas, though, is the real prize. He entered the season as a pre-season sleeper and has nothing but make those who bought in look like geniuses. He’s batting a robust .283/.457/.442 while mostly playing shortstop in the FCL, demonstrating an elite approach and strong bat-to-ball skills. He was in consideration for BP’s midseason top-50 and will likely be appearing in the back half of offseason top-100 lists. He’s inarguably a top-2 prospect in the Mets’ system immediately (and quite possibly the #1 already) and is frankly an incredible return.

Unfortunately, this is likely the official white flag on the Mets’ season. Currently six games under .500 at 48-54, they’re currently seven games back of the third wild card spot with four teams - including the Marlins - ahead of them. Hardly a surprise, but it nonetheless is sad to a season that had so much promise go down the drain. Expect more deals for other pending free agents in the coming days as the team looks to the future yet again.