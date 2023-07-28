Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/28/23: Walkin’ to a win

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/7-15)
SUSPENDED (RAIN)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/9-14)
BINGHAMTON 6, READING 3 (BOX)
Even when they win, this roster is just so boring to talk about. William Woods is kind of interesting? Tyler Stuart maybe (I don’t think he’ll ever miss enough bats)? Anyway, they won 6-3 over the Phillies, with former notable guys Hayden Senger and Jaylen Palmer tallying two hits each.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-5, R, K, SB (21)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-4, 3 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB (4)
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, RBI, 2 K
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 2-3, 2B, BB
- LF Joe Suozzi: 0-4, 3 K
- C Hayden Senger: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (3), RBI, K
- RF Jaylen Palmer: 2-4, R, 2 K, 2 SB (5)
- RHP Tyler Stuart: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, W (1-0)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, H (3)
- RHP William Woods: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (6)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/20-8)
BROOKLYN 11, WILMINGTON 7 (BOX)
Brooklyn somehow almost made this a game again despite entering the ninth with an eight run lead. Sammy Tarvaez gave up four runs without recording an out, but Benito Garcia was able to end things before they reached catastrophic levels of meltdown. The offense was the real standout performer here, with homers from William Lugo, Stanley Consuegra, and Mateo Gil.
- LF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- C Kevin Parada: 1-1
- PR-C Drake Osborn: 1-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, K
- SS William Lugo: 1-5, R, HR (10), 2 RBI, K
- DH Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, R, HR (11), 2 RBI, BB, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-4, R, K, 2 SB (6)
- 1B Chase Estep: 1-3, R, BB, K, SB (5)
- 3B Mateo Gil: 2-4, 2 R, HR (10), 3 RBI, E (6)
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 0-3, R, 2 K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-3, R, RBI, BB
- RHP Jordany Ventura: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/8-18)
ST. LUCIE 17, BRADENTON 3 (BOX)
I had to read this box score several times. St. Lucie batters walked seventeen (16) times in this game, allowing them to score seventeen runs on only twelve hits and no home runs. Every starter reached base at least twice. WIlfredo Lara and Vincent Perozo each had three hits, while Jacob Reimer had a pair of singles and two walks. Jett Williams, meanwhile, went hitless with a pair of walks before leaving for a pinch hitter.
- CF Jett Williams: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB (32)
- PH-RF Dyron Campos: 1-2, K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB
- RF-CF Wilfredo Lara: 3-3, 3 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB, SB (8)
- C Vincent Perozo: 3-4, R, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- DH Yohairo Cuevas: 1-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- LF Karell Paz: 0-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-5, 2 R, 2 K
- LHP Luis R. Rodriguez: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Candido Cuevas: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, W (2-2)
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, H (2)
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (21-13)
FCL CARDINALS 5, FCL METS 4 (BOX)
- 2B Nick Morabito: 0-4, 2 BB, 2 K
- SS Diego Mosquera: 1-4
- SS Manuel Guance: 0-2, E (2)
- DH Jesus Baez: 1-5, BB, K
- 3B-LF Yonatan Henriquez: 2-3, 2 BB, K, CS (5)
- 3B Luis Castillo: 0-0, BB
- RF Willy Fanas: 2-4, R, HR (3), RBI, K
- RF Eric Santana: 0-2, K
- CF Simon Juan: 2-6, 2 R, 3 K
- C Christopher Suero: 2-5, R, 3B, HR (3), 3 RBI, BB, K, E (1)
- 1B Yordis Perera: 1-5, 3 K
- LF Francis De Leon: 2-5, 2 K, SB (7)
- RHP Omar Victorino: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- RHP Andinson Ferrer: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jose Gomez: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, BS (1)
- LHP Jeremy Peguero: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (0-1)
Star of the Night
Wilfredo Lara
Goat of the Night
Sammy Tavarez
