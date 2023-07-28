Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/28/23: Walkin’ to a win

SUSPENDED (RAIN)

BINGHAMTON 6, READING 3 (BOX)

Even when they win, this roster is just so boring to talk about. William Woods is kind of interesting? Tyler Stuart maybe (I don’t think he’ll ever miss enough bats)? Anyway, they won 6-3 over the Phillies, with former notable guys Hayden Senger and Jaylen Palmer tallying two hits each.

BROOKLYN 11, WILMINGTON 7 (BOX)

Brooklyn somehow almost made this a game again despite entering the ninth with an eight run lead. Sammy Tarvaez gave up four runs without recording an out, but Benito Garcia was able to end things before they reached catastrophic levels of meltdown. The offense was the real standout performer here, with homers from William Lugo, Stanley Consuegra, and Mateo Gil.

ST. LUCIE 17, BRADENTON 3 (BOX)

I had to read this box score several times. St. Lucie batters walked seventeen (16) times in this game, allowing them to score seventeen runs on only twelve hits and no home runs. Every starter reached base at least twice. WIlfredo Lara and Vincent Perozo each had three hits, while Jacob Reimer had a pair of singles and two walks. Jett Williams, meanwhile, went hitless with a pair of walks before leaving for a pinch hitter.

FCL CARDINALS 5, FCL METS 4 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Wilfredo Lara

Goat of the Night

Sammy Tavarez