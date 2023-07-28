Mets Morning News: Mets win, trade David Robertson, could trade more

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Nationals last night by scoring their first run of the game just before a fairly lengthy rain delay and scoring their second and final run right after the game resumed.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News

The biggest news of the night, however, came right after the game ended, as the team traded closer David Robertson to the Marlins for two prospects: Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez.

The Robertson deal marks the beginning of the Mets’ sell-off, writes Anthony DiComo.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler spoke about trading Robertson, and Roberston spoke about having been traded to Miami.

There’s some buzz that the Mets will trade Justin Verlander, too.

Before the Robertson trade, Greg Prince wrote about the Mets having put themselves in a bit of a weird position this season.

Starling Marte is not close to returning from the injured list with migraines, and David Peterson sees himself as a starter in the long run

Tommy Pham, who could be one of the Mets’ better trade chips if healthy at the deadline, is set to play left field tonight.

Any hope the Mets had this season is gone following the Robertson trade, writes Neil Best.

When it comes to the hottest pitching prospects in each organization, Tyler Stuart gets the nod for the Mets.

Thomas Harrigan ranked the starting pitchers on the trade market, a list that includes Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Coming off their loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night and before their win and trade last night, Anthony DiComo wrote that the Mets sure looked like sellers.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight looks at Zack Wheeler’s ERA, which is over a full run higher this year than it was in his first three seasons with the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers have discussed trading for Nolan Arenado.

Shortly after the Angels indicated that they would not trade him at the deadline, Shohei Ohtani threw a shutout.

Having traded for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López, the Angels have also discussed trading for Jeimer Candelario of the Nationals.

The Brewers got first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates in a trade.

Here are some contenders who could use a speed boost at the deadline.

Joey Votto had some fun in an appearance on Chris Russo’s MLB Network show.

Speaking of the Reds, VP and senior advisor Buddy Bell, whose son David is the team’s manager, quietly resigned a few weeks ago.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael Drago previewed the Mets’ four-game series with the Nationals.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded Carlos Beltrán to the Giants for Zack Wheeler twelve years ago today.