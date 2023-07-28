This Week in Mets Quotes: Eppler trying to balance the best interest of the organization, Robertson reacts to being traded

Your 2023 New York Mets: We probably should have played better.

“We probably should have played better earlier if we wanted to be buyers instead of sellers.” -Mark Canha [MLB]

Especially if you’re a Mets fan.

“Baseball is funny. The game always finds a way to surprise you and punch you in the face.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

The time came and the Mets traded their closer.

“The next few to several games will show us a lot as far as our positioning is concerned, and the positioning of some of the other teams that we’re chasing or battling against. We’ll just have to evaluate it as that time comes.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

The use of ‘kind of’ does not exactly give me confidence.

“We were faced with where our club was at this time of the season. I’ve had a number of inquiries on our players, and we were listening. In this circumstance, the value of the players that we acquired kind of exceeded our expectations.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

Last sentence really turns this into business speak word salad.

“It’s not where we want to be. It’s not what we want to be doing. We’re trying to balance the best interest of the team but also balance the best interest of the organization. Sometimes, those are more perpendicular than they are parallel.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

Me too man.

“This was the place to play. I thought this was the spot to be and have a good chance of winning it all.” -David Robertson [MLB]

David Robertson is getting used to being “one of those decisions”.

“It was disappointing, this season. There’s a ton of talent in this clubhouse. We just weren’t able to put it together. When you can’t put it together in time, GMs and owners have to make decisions. I was one of those decisions.” -David Robertson [MLB]

Themes...

“It’s been tough like this all year. I feel like we progress, and then tonight, the bats just kind of fell asleep.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

...of...

“We’ve just got to put it all together. We’re not in the best spot right now so we need to play good baseball and do it quick.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

...the...

“It’s baseball. In a way, yeah, it is shocking. At the same time, you understand that we are going to have ups and downs. It’s one of those weird things where we all struggled at the same time. Usually, you have one guy who is 0-for-20 and everybody else is hitting or one guy is not pitching well, but everybody else is dominating on the mound. This time, it’s like all of us are struggling. We are talented, but not putting it together.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

...season.

“It has been a tough year. It’s one of those years where I have been grinding. The batting average is not very appealing. It’s tough to go on the field and go 0-for-4, 0-for-4, 2-for-4, 0-for-4 and 1-for-4. However, I have contributed to the team. It’s been a constant fight. There hasn’t been two weeks where I said, “Ooh, I’m on cruise control.” I’ll get there. It’s just a matter of time.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Rollercoaster week for Pete.

“Just overall, I haven’t played well. I haven’t played well at all. Caring and wanting something, it’s a double-edged sword. If you obviously care too much, then that leads to mounting pressure. That’s not necessarily good.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“I’m just really happy that today was an excellent day. Today was my day. Tomorrow, I just want to win as many pitches as possible and be early, be relaxed and be on time.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Somber week for Cookie.

“I just went out there and threw strikes and they got me. There’s nothing I can do about it.” -Carlos Carrasco [MLB]

Max with a little more ownership than Cookie’s quote.

“This is Major League Baseball. You’ve got to take ownership of what you do. When they are blasting you, you’ve got to be able to diagnose yourself and make better pitches. I’ve just got to make better pitches. That’s it.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

Tough being called up and down but rooting for Vientos to close the season strong.

“It’s difficult, yeah, but I feel like it’s just the situation I’m in. Now, it’s, ‘How am I going to deal with the situation?’ That’s going to show who I am as a person. I’m confident that whatever is thrown at me, I’m ready for it.” -Mark Vientos [MLB]

Nice to see David Wright have an active role with the organization.

“When the Mets approached me to help out with the event, I jumped at the chance because of the relationships that I have made with police officers and firefighters in New York. It was something I circled the date right away and I said, ‘I will be available. I will clear my calendar. You just tell me where and when and I’ll be there.’ I do feel responsible to shake their hands and say, ‘Thank you for the service that you do on a daily basis.’ But also, it’s something that I enjoy being around those types of people because I have family members who are those types of people. We kind of get each other. It’s funny — when I sit down and have a conversation with a police officer and firefighters, they always want to talk about Mets baseball, and I always want to talk about what’s going on with their occupations.” -David Wright [MLB]