Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/28/23

Max Scherzer takes the mound against his former club in the second game of this four-game series at Citi Field.

By Allison McCague
Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Tommy Pham - LF
  5. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  6. Mark Canha - RF
  7. Mark Vientos - DH
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Francisco Alvarez - C

Max Scherzer - RHP

Nationals lineup

  1. CJ Abrams - SS
  2. Lane Thomas - RF
  3. Jeimer Candelario - DH
  4. Keibert Ruiz - C
  5. Corey Dickerson - LF
  6. Luis Garcia - 2B
  7. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
  8. Dominic Smith - 1B
  9. Alex Call - CF

MacKenzie Gore - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10pm ET
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

