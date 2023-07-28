Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/28/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Tommy Pham - LF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Mark Canha - RF
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Francisco Alvarez - C
Max Scherzer - RHP
Nationals lineup
- CJ Abrams - SS
- Lane Thomas - RF
- Jeimer Candelario - DH
- Keibert Ruiz - C
- Corey Dickerson - LF
- Luis Garcia - 2B
- Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
- Dominic Smith - 1B
- Alex Call - CF
MacKenzie Gore - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10pm ET
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...