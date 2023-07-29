Meet the Mets

After winning the first game of the series, the Mets played game two of their four-game set against the division-rival Nationals last night. As was the case in the first game, they were helped by a strong starting pitching performance—this time from Max Scherzer, who allowed just one run in seven innings against his former team. More importantly, they were also led by an offensive barrage from Pete Alonso, who hit two homers and drove in all of the Mets’ runs to lead the team to a 5-1 victory.

Reactions are still coming in regarding the Mets’ trade of David Robertson to the Marlins, including this one from The Athletic.

Max Scherzer offered his thoughts in the aftermath of the Mets becoming sellers and indicated a desire to communicate with the front office about their future plans.

The Marlins got themselves a good reliever from the Mets, but the Mets got themselves some very promising players from the Marlins.

In the aftermath of the Robertson trade, the remaining Mets players are dealing with their new reality.

Buck Showalter declined to anoint a new permanent closer now that his previous one is employed by the Marlins.

With the Robertson trade in the books, we can expect a flurry of additional deals between now and the deadline.

What other players might be on the move now that the Mets are clearly sellers?

One person who thinks that Tommy Pham has a lot of value on the trade market? Tommy Pham.

While the Mets may be sellers, trading Justin Verlander would potentially hurt their chances of contending in 2024.

Reed Garrett was called up from Syracuse to take Robertson’s spot in the bullpen.

Bartolo Colón is finally set to officially retire, and he will do so as a New York Met on September 17th.

Catching prospect Kevin Parada is hitting the injured list for Brooklyn due to a sprained ankle.

Around the National League East

The Braves hit some home runs (what else is new?) to help lead them to a 10-7 win over the Brewers.

Zack Wheeler tossed a gem, and an ill-timed rain delay was not enough to stop the Phillies from securing a 2-1 victory over the Pirates.

After making a trade to help out in the late innings, the Marlins had themselves a late-inning come-from-behind victory, defeating the Tigers 6-5.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge is back from the injured list—despite not having played in any rehab games.

The Astros have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Kendall Graveman from the White Sox in exchange for catcher Korey Lee.

The White Sox also dealt some of their pitching to the Dodgers, sending Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to Los Angeles in exchange for three players.

After a surprisingly strong season from the Reds, manager David Bell will be sticking around for the next three years.

Miles Mikolas and Oli Marmol received suspensions and fines for the Ian Happ hit-by-pitch in Thursday’s Cardinals-Cubs game.

A defamation lawsuit against the Angels and Major League Baseball from a former clubbie regarding the use of sticky stuff in baseball is set to go to trial.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Joe Sokolowski provided a bunch of thoughts from Mets people on the trade deadline from the latest installment of This Week in Mets Quotes.

Lukas Vlahos offered some potential trades that the Mets could consider now that they are sellers.

This Date in Mets History

Wilmer Flores cried on the field when he thought he was being traded on this date in 2015.