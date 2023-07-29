Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/29/23: Double bombs

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/9-15)
GAME 1: SYRACUSE 9, LEHIGH VALLEY 6 (BOX)
Lots of offense to in this one. Mike Vasil didn’t have it, but big days from Ronny Mauricio, Luke Voit, and Abraham Almonte picked him up. Each had two hits, and the latter went deep. Nate Lavender also had another impressive outing on the mound, striking out five in 2.2 scoreless innings.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-5, 2 R, BB, SB (6)
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, 3 R, BB, 2 K, SB (16)
- 1B Luke Voit: 2-4, 2 R, HR (13), RBI, BB, K
- DH Abraham Almonte: 2-4, 2 R, HR (10), 4 RBI, 2 K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-3, RBI, 2 BB
- 2B Luke Ritter: 2-3, RBI, BB, K
- RF Carlos Cortes: 1-2, RBI
- PH-RF Nick Meyer: 2-3, RBI, K
- 3B Jose Peraza: 0-4, K
- C Michael Perez: 1-4, BB, K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (3-2)
- RHP Dennis Santana: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (5)
GAME 2: SYRACUSE 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 3 / 7 (BOX)
No, that’s not an error, both Luke Voit and Abraham Almonte went deep again in the second half of Friday’s doubleheader. A much better pitching performance as well in this one, with the exception of a poor outing from John Curtiss.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-4, K
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, R, BB
- DH Luke Voit: 2-3, R, 2B, HR (14), 2 RBI, BB, K
- PR-DH Branden Fryman: 0-0, R
- RF Abraham Almonte: 1-3, 2 R, HR (11), 2 RBI, BB, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-4, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB (1), E (3)
- 1B Jose Peraza: 1-4, R
- C Tomas Nido: 1-3, RBI, BB, K
- 3B Nick Meyer: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RHP David Griffin: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP John Curtiss: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (1-2)
- RHP Jeff Brigham: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, H (2)
- RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/10-14)
BINGHAMTON 3, READING 2 (BOX)
Binghamton had only one hit and won, which is pretty impressive. The sole hit was a homer by Joe Suozzi in the second, with two more Brooklyn runs scoring on a sacrifice fly and a throwing error in a third. Not a normal way to win, but a win nonetheless.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-2, R, BB, K, SB (22)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3, BB, K
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- DH Joe Suozzi: 1-2, R, HR (3), RBI, 2 BB, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, BB, E (4)
- 1B Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 2 K, SB (6)
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 0-4, 2 K, E (3)
- RHP Luis Moreno: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (7-4)
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, H (1)
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, S (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/20-9)
WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)
Sloppy doesn’t begin to describe this one. Brooklyn made five errors, with two Cyclones committing two each (Chase Estep, Junior Tilien). The offense didn’t really do much worth talking about either. Moving on.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-5, R, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-4, 2 K, E (8)
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, 3 K
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB, K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 E (10)
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4, 2 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 E (8)
- PR William Lugo: 0-0
- RF Rhylan Thomas: 1-4
- RHP Joander Suarez: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- LHP Eli Ankeney: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/9-19)
BRADENTON 9, ST. LUCIE 8 (BOX)
After 16 walks yesterday, St. Lucie batters walked nine times in this one. This time that wasn’t enough, as the Mets’ pitching was disastrous at the start of the game and dug a hole too deep to get out of. Jett Williams sat out this one - something to keep an eye on after he left for a pinch hitter yesterday. Probably nothing serious.
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-2, 2 R, 3 BB, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, E (13)
- CF Wilfredo Lara: 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, R, RBI, BB, K, 2 SB (2)
- DH Yeral Martinez: 1-5, R, 2 K
- LF Dyron Campos: 1-4, R, HR (5), 2 RBI
- PH Karell Paz: 0-1, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-5
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-3, BB, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
- RHP Ramon Henriquez: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, L (4-8)
Rookie: FCL Mets (21-13)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Roster Alert: 2B Marco Vargas assigned to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Abraham Almonte
Goat of the Night
Felipe De La Cruz
