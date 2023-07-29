Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/29/23: Double bombs

GAME 1: SYRACUSE 9, LEHIGH VALLEY 6 (BOX)

Lots of offense to in this one. Mike Vasil didn’t have it, but big days from Ronny Mauricio, Luke Voit, and Abraham Almonte picked him up. Each had two hits, and the latter went deep. Nate Lavender also had another impressive outing on the mound, striking out five in 2.2 scoreless innings.

GAME 2: SYRACUSE 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 3 / 7 (BOX)

No, that’s not an error, both Luke Voit and Abraham Almonte went deep again in the second half of Friday’s doubleheader. A much better pitching performance as well in this one, with the exception of a poor outing from John Curtiss.

BINGHAMTON 3, READING 2 (BOX)

Binghamton had only one hit and won, which is pretty impressive. The sole hit was a homer by Joe Suozzi in the second, with two more Brooklyn runs scoring on a sacrifice fly and a throwing error in a third. Not a normal way to win, but a win nonetheless.

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Sloppy doesn’t begin to describe this one. Brooklyn made five errors, with two Cyclones committing two each (Chase Estep, Junior Tilien). The offense didn’t really do much worth talking about either. Moving on.

BRADENTON 9, ST. LUCIE 8 (BOX)

After 16 walks yesterday, St. Lucie batters walked nine times in this one. This time that wasn’t enough, as the Mets’ pitching was disastrous at the start of the game and dug a hole too deep to get out of. Jett Williams sat out this one - something to keep an eye on after he left for a pinch hitter yesterday. Probably nothing serious.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Roster Alert: 2B Marco Vargas assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Abraham Almonte

Goat of the Night

Felipe De La Cruz