Mets, Rangers working on Max Scherzer trade

The Mets and Rangers have agreed to a trade that would send right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer to Texas, per Jon Heyman, who noted that Scherzer would have to waive his no-trade clause for the deal to happen. Steve Gelbs confirms that Scherzer will, indeed, waive his no-trade clause, while Evan Grant notes that a deal is not done yet, as money is also a factor.

Just two days ago, the Mets signified that they were going to be sellers at the deadline by trading David Robertson, their closer, to the division rival Marlins. But a Scherzer trade would really firm up the notion that the team is being realistic about its very, very low odds of making the playoffs this year. If the deal were to be finalized, Scherzer could end up in Texas through the 2024 season if he were to choose not to opt out of the third year of his contract.

Signed to a three-year, $130 million deal by the Mets ahead of the 2021 season, Scherzer put up the best single-season ERA of his career that year with a 2.29. The caveat there was that he threw his lowest number of innings in a full season at 145.2, but it was a very good regular season for him nonetheless.

In the 2021 Wild Card round, however, Scherzer got rocked in a game the Mets lost to the Padres. And this year, he has a 4.01 ERA and a 4.73 FIP over the course of 107.2 innings. He also served a ten-game suspension early this season for a violation of the league’s sticky stuff policy.