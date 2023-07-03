Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/3/23: Two outta three is bad

POSTPONED (RAIN)

BINGHAMTON 4, HARTFORD 1 (BOX)

Wyatt Young led off the afternoon with a single and was eventually driven in by Brandon McIlwain, giving the Rumble Ponies an early lead and they would hold on for the entire ballgame. Agustin Ruiz and Jose Mena combined to add three more runs to Binghamton’s tally, but the Rumble Ponies were in control for basically the entire game. Luis Moreno ran into a little bit of trouble in the sixth and Daison Acosta allowed one of the inherited runners he inherited score, but other than that, he and Dedniel Nunez were solid.

JERSEY SHORE 11, BROOKLYN 6 (BOX)

The rehabbing Abraham Almonte gave Brooklyn a quick lead, hitting a solo homer in the first inning to put the Cyclones up 1-0, but it didn’t last long. Joander Suarez had a rough second, leading to four Jersey Shore runs scoring. Stanley Consuegra homered in the fourth to cut that lead to 4-3, and Omar De Los Santos tied things, but once again, Cyclones pitchers weren’t able to hold on to the lead. In the seventh, Dylan Tebrake allowed a run to put the BlueClaws back on top 5-4. The Cyclones on this day had some tenacity, and in the bottom of the eighth loaded up the bases and plated two runs, giving them a narrow 6-5 lead. Once again, Cyclones pitchers weren’t able to hold on to the lead, and in the ninth, Wilkin Ramos let the tying run score and a Stanley Consuegra error led to two more runs scampering home. An hour long ninth inning rain delay held things up, and when the game resumed Brendan Hardy allowed even more runs. Not a good ending.

DUNEDIN 2, ST. LUCIE 1 / 11 (BOX)

The Blue Jays scratched a run across in the second, the St. Lucie Mets scratched a run across in the sixth, things stayed tied 1-1 through nine, necessitating extra innings. The Blue Jays started out the 10th with runners at second and third thanks to a leadoff single and a stolen base, but somehow Bailey Reid was able to wiggle out of that situation unscathed. The same cannot be said about Luis Rodriguez, who pitched the 11th and allowed the go-ahead run to score on a wild pitch. Sure, St. Lucie should’ve tied it in the bottom of the inning when they got runners on the corners to start out the inning thanks to a Luis Castillo single, but Kevin Villavicencio, Jefrey De Los Santos, and Wilfredo Lara were unable to cash him in.

