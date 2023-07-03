Mets Morning News: Oops! All Stars

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso and Mark Canha homered as the Mets won a game on a Sunday for the first time since May 21st.

With his inclusion of the All Star roster confirmed, Pete Alonso announced that he will be competing in his fourth Home Run Derby.

Jose Quintana will have one more go-around in the minor leagues before making his official Mets debut.

Old Friend J.D. Davis hasn’t been inside the Mets clubhouse during his return, but he can sense the uneasiness that resides within.

Former Met and current ESPN broadcaster David Cone answered some questions about Buck Showalter, the Mets pitching, and Mets fans.

A lot of the successes that Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez have had in the majors are thanks to the watchful eye of the major league coaching staff.

Around the National League East

Stone Garrett hit a grand slam to give the Nationals a 5-4 victory over the Phillies in Sunday’s game and a series win in Philadelphia.

The Braves and Spencer Strider won 6-3 over the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara, giving Atlanta their third eight game winning streak of the season.

Speaking of eight, the Atlanta Braves tied a club record by having eight players named to the All Star team, including their entire infield.

They didn’t get to do it this weekend, but every Miami Marlins victory is punctuated with a selfie or group photo on the field right after the last out.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball announced the full 2023 All Star Game rosters, though injuries and pitching load management will add some names to the list in the coming days.

Double All Star Shohei Ohtani connected for his 31st home run of the season, keeping him on pace to do the funniest thing of all time.

The first major player traded this Summer, Aroldis Chapman, is ready to help the Rangers into and through the playoffs.

Alek Manoah made his second minor league start, this time in AA, and didn’t get completely demolished.

Back tightness has put Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL and out of consideration for starting the All Star Game in Seattle.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to illustrious Mets legends Tommy Hunter, Moises Alou, Frank Tanana, and Danny Heep.