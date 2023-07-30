Mets Morning News: Scherzer traded to Texas

Meet the Mets

Carlos Carrasco was bombed again, as the Mets fell to the Nationals 11-6. The Mets’ bullpen managed to pitch well after Carrasco’s early exit and the Mets hit four home runs to get themselves back in the game, but Grant Hartwig allowed three tack-on runs in the ninth.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, ESPN, Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers yesterday in exchange for 21-year-old shortstop Luisangel Acuña, the brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. The Rangers will pay $22.5 million of what Scherzer is owed and the Mets will cover the rest.

“For those asking about ‘24, can’t see Cohen eating that much Scherzer money and not going all-in,” John Harper tweeted after the trade.

Scherzer exercised his player option for the 2024 season and stay a Texas Ranger through the end of his contract.

For Max Scherzer, the desire to win another championship trumps the desire to be a Met, writes Laura Albanese of Newsday. It’s also a vote of no confidence in the direction of the organization.

Other Mets are also wondering about the organization’s future and their own, including Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo.

The staff at The Athletic did a breakdown of the trade and assigned positive grades to the trade on both sides.

The Mets may not be done yet. They are getting strong interest from multiple teams on Justin Verlander.

Darryl Strawberry has been elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.

Around the National League East

The Pirates outlasted the Phillies 7-6, as Aaron Nola was handed his seventh loss of the season.

The Phillies reinstated Noah Song from the 60-day injured list and then designated him for assignment.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com wrote about what the Phillies can learn from the deadline deals that have been made thus far.

The Phillies are interested in Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall.

The Marlins were blanked by the Tigers 5-0.

The Braves trounced the Brewers 11-5, as Ronald Acuña Jr. collected his 50th stolen base of the season.

The Braves are close to getting key left-hander A.J. Minter back in their bullpen.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB.com broke down five trades that should happen at the deadline, but probably won’t.

The Cardinals are not trading Nolan Arenado.

However, trade talks surrounding Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery are “gaining momentum,” according to reports.

The Red Sox have shut down Corey Kluber from all baseball activity after a setback. Chris Sale, meanwhile, will pitch in Syracuse on Tuesday and will have at least one more rehab game after that.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On a new episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore discuss the David Robertson trade.

Lukas Vlahos wrote a profile of Luisangel Acuña, the prospect that the Mets received from the Rangers for Max Scherzer.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, the Mets did the infamous trade that sent Scott Kazmir and Jose Diaz to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for Victor Zambrano and Bartolome Fortunato.