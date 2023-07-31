From Complex To Queens, Episode 235: The Trade Deadline, Part 1

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of National Jump for Jelly Beans Day, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss the most popular jelly beans in New York in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this past week.

After, they go over a listener e-mail about left-hand pitcher Nate Lavender.

Finally, they discuss the moves that have already taken place just prior to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the players the Mets acquired, and how the minor league system is being impacted.

