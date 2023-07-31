Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/31/23: B+ Bullpens (Mostly)

LEHIGH VALLEY 3, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Deyni Reyes pitched the best game he has in months, arguably for the entire 2023 season, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. The right-hander allowed two runs, but the Syracuse offense wasn’t able to get him on the right side of the ledger. In the seventh, Nolan Clenny allowed a run to break the 2-2 tie and that was all she wrote.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Sam Coonrod on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 4, READING 3 (BOX)

The Ponies plated three runs in the first to take the lead and never looked back. Reading got on the board in the second, but Binghamton got that run right back on a JT Schwartz RBI single, and that run would prove extremely important, as Jose Chacin labored at the end of his outing and allowed a pair of runs to score in the sixth. Fortunately, Junior Santos and Hunter Parsons held fast and the Ponies won the series 5-1.

BROOKLYN 11, WILMINGTON 7 (BOX)

The Cyclones needed a win to remain in front of the Aberdeen IronBirds in the standings, and they got just that, taking the Sunday afternoon matchup against Wilmington and splitting their series. The Cyclones put up a five-spot in the second but the Blue Rocks were resilient and put up a five spot of their own in the fourth. Brooklyn retook the lead in the fifth, but Wilmington started chipping away immediately, plating runs in the sixth and seventh. With the score 8-7, Brooklyn scored three more in the eighth to take a lead they would hold on to. Of note, this game truly was a bullpen game for the Cyclones, as nine different pitches were used on the afternoon.

BRADENTON 7, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

A Jett Williams homer was all St. Lucie could manage in the final game of their series against the Marauders. Saul Garcia allowed a run over three innings and Elliot Johnstone threw two scoreless after him, but things came apart when Jimmy “Braden” Loper came in to pitch. He gave up two runs in the sixth and then allowed two more in the eighth.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

JT Schwartz

Goat of the Night

Jimmy Loper