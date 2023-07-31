Mets trade Mark Canha to Brewers for Justin Jarvis

The Mets have traded outfielder Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis. Canha joins David Robertson and Max Scherzer in having been traded from the Mets’ 2023 roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Signed to a two-year, $26.5 million contract ahead of the 2022 season, Canha was very good for the Mets last year, hitting .266/.367/.403 with a 128 wRC+. This year, his production has slipped a bit at the plate, as he currently has a .245/.343/.381 line with a 107 wRC+.

Jarvis was drafted by the Brewers in the fifth round of the 2018 amateur draft. He’s spent this season in the upper levels of the the minors, having put up a 3.33 ERA with 91 strikeouts and 26 walks in 75.2 innings in Double-A. He was recently promoted to Triple-A, and he has a 10.80 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 12 walks in just 11.2 innings at the level.