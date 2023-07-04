Mets Morning News: Hello Chris Flexen, Goodbye Chris Flexen

Meet the Mets

The Mets made a trade on their day off, as the team acquired Old Friend Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott from the Mariners in exchange for Zach Muckenhirn.

They immediately DFA’ed Flexen, however, so the reunion was short-lived. They also transferred Edwin Uceta to the 60-day IL.

The Mets will pay Flexen $4 million, as well as the $600,000 owe to Gott.

Prior to the move, the Mets optioned Elieser Hernández, who was previously on the IL, to Triple-A Syracuse and designated Muckenhirn for assignment.

Sports Illustrated looked at the pitching matchups for the club’s upcoming series against the Diamondbacks.

Around the National League East

The Braves topped MLB’s Power Rankings, marking the first change at the top since April.

Atlanta kept rolling, winning their ninth straight as they toppled the Guardians 4-2. Atlanta is now 30 games over .500 and have the best record in baseball.

In the victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. made history with his 40th stolen base, which made him the first player with 20 homers, 40 steals, and 50 runs batted in before the All Star break (also the first to accomplish those three feats before his team’s 84th game).

The Marlins are calling up top prospect Dane Myers to take the place of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who landed on the IL.

Miami edged the Cardinals 5-4.

Craig Kimbrel of the Phillies was named NL reliever of the month for June after posting a 0.69 ERA in 13 appearances.

It looks like Bryce Harper is moving his family to Knoxville, Tennessee following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season.

The Nationals dropped their game to the Reds 3-2.

Around Major League Baseball

Anthony Castrovince discusses a teenager in Virginia who could just be the next Shohei Ohtani.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has added his name to the growing list of Home Run Derby participants.

The Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL due to soreness in his left shoulder.

Thanks to Jahmai Jones’ heroics, the Brewers were able to overcome a 6-0 deficit and beat the Cubs 8-6. In Jones’ first at-bat in the majors since 2021, he hit a three-run double to help guide Milwaukee to the improbable victory.

At one point, the Astros held a 10-2 lead. They blew that, but still won 12-11 over the Rangers thanks to Kyle Tucker’s grand slam and José Abreu’s 250th career home run.

The Yankees overcame an early 3-0 deficit and doubled up the Orioles 6-3.

The Twins topped the Royals 8-4.

The Padres pounded the Angels 10-3. To add injury to insult, Mike Trout exited the game for the Angels after ‘something felt uncomfortable’ in his left wrist.

The Seattle Mariners scored four runs in the ninth and then held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5.

The Dodgers won 5-2 against the Pirates.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1985, the Mets played a six-hour game with the Braves that lasted into July 5. The Mets emerged victorious in that marathon battle with Atlanta, which went 19 innings.