Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ first series win in a month and improvements in the rotation, mostly Verlander and Scherzer pitching more like themselves and David Peterson getting better results.

We also talk about Pete Alonso being named to the All-Star Game and participating in the Home Run Derby, the rather damning things J.D. Davis had to say about the Mets organization, and the trade the Mets made with the Mariners this week.

Next, we talk about Domingo Germán’s no-hitter, which cannot be discussed without talking about his abuse. We highlight two articles we think covered this topic well—one from friend of the pod Jen Mac Ramos at Defector and another from Kyle Kishimoto at FanGraphs.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts. You can also support our work by subscribing to our Patreon, which will get you bonus episodes, access to our Discord server, livestream experiences, an exclusively monthly playlist, and more!

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter and Instagram (@apodoftheirown) and you can follow Home Run Applesauce on Twitter and Instagram (@HRApplesauce). You can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every week and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!