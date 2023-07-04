Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/4/23: Fireworks

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 10, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

Syracuse jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and after the RailRiders got on the board with a run in the third, drove in three more in the fourth. From the fifth on, nothing good happened. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, three in the seventh, and three in the eighth to take a 10-7 lead. Syracuse was able to plate one run in the bottom of the ninth but unfortunately were unable to send the NBT Bank Stadium faithful home happy.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

BROOKLYN 8, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

Every Cyclone except D’Andre Smith got on base in this one. Brooklyn logged eight hits plus six additional walks, doing most of their damage in the middle innings. William Lugo cleared the bases in the third with a triple and was driven in by a Stanley Consuegra sac fly, giving Brooklyn a big 4-0 lead. In the next inning, Alex Ramirez doubled and Kevin Parada tripled, combining to drive in three more runs. The BlueClaws finally got on the board in the seventh but gave it right back in the eighth when reliever Cam Wynne uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Alex Ramirez to score from third.

ST. LUCIE 13, DUNEDIN 10 (BOX)

What a slugfest this one was. The two teams combined for 23 runs on 17 hits, a comical 14 walks, and 5 hit batsmen. Despite plating 13 runs, St. Lucie almost let this one slip away in the ninth. Staked to a six run lead, Luke Bartnicki allowed four runs in the ninth inning. Thankfully, he ultimately held on, but I had pangs of fear for sure.

FCL METS 12, FCL CARDINALS 7 (BOX)

Star of the Night

William Lugo

Goat of the Night

Denyi Reyes