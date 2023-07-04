Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/4/23: Fireworks

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/1-4)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 10, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)
Syracuse jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and after the RailRiders got on the board with a run in the third, drove in three more in the fourth. From the fifth on, nothing good happened. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, three in the seventh, and three in the eighth to take a 10-7 lead. Syracuse was able to plate one run in the bottom of the ninth but unfortunately were unable to send the NBT Bank Stadium faithful home happy.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 2-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K, SB (2)
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 3-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, SB (14)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-5, K, E (5)
- 1B Luke Voit: 1-4, R, HR (6), 2 RBI, BB, 3 K
- DH Jonathan Arauz: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (12), RBI, BB
- RF Jaylin Davis: 0-4, BB
- 2B Luke Ritter: 2-5, RBI
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-5, R
- C Nick Meyer: 2-5, R, 2B, 2 K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, WP
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Reed Garrett: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Denyi Reyes: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP John Curtiss: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, BS (2)
- RHP Dennis Santana: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, WP, L (1-2)
- RHP Jimmy Yacabonis: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/2-3)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/7-3)
BROOKLYN 8, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)
Every Cyclone except D’Andre Smith got on base in this one. Brooklyn logged eight hits plus six additional walks, doing most of their damage in the middle innings. William Lugo cleared the bases in the third with a triple and was driven in by a Stanley Consuegra sac fly, giving Brooklyn a big 4-0 lead. In the next inning, Alex Ramirez doubled and Kevin Parada tripled, combining to drive in three more runs. The BlueClaws finally got on the board in the seventh but gave it right back in the eighth when reliever Cam Wynne uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Alex Ramirez to score from third.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-3, 3 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- DH Kevin Parada: 2-4, R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, BB
- LF Abraham Almonte: 1-4, R, BB, K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, R, 3B, 3 RBI, BB, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-3, RBI, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4, K, E (4)
- C Drake Osborn: 1-4, 2B
- 1B Mateo Gil: 1-3, R, BB
- SS Cesar Berbesi: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- RHP Cameron Foster: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (3-4)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/3-5)
ST. LUCIE 13, DUNEDIN 10 (BOX)
What a slugfest this one was. The two teams combined for 23 runs on 17 hits, a comical 14 walks, and 5 hit batsmen. Despite plating 13 runs, St. Lucie almost let this one slip away in the ninth. Staked to a six run lead, Luke Bartnicki allowed four runs in the ninth inning. Thankfully, he ultimately held on, but I had pangs of fear for sure.
- RF Scott Ota: 1-5, K
- SS Jett Williams: 1-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB, 3 SB (19, 20, 21)
- DH Wilfredo Lara: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-3, R, BB, K, HBP, E (4), PB (7)
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 1-3, 2 R, HR (3), 3 RBI, 2 BB
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-5, R, RBI
- CF Dyron Campos: 2-3, 3 R, 2B, HR (3), 4 RBI, HBP, SB, E (5)
- LF Karell Paz: 2-4, R, HR (1), 3 RBI, K
- 3B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, BB
- LHP Javier Atencio: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, WP
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Eric Foggo: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, HBP
- RHP Luke Bartnicki: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP
Rookie: FCL Mets (11-7)
FCL METS 12, FCL CARDINALS 7 (BOX)
- CF Nick Morabito: 2-4, 2 RBI, BB, SB (6)
- 2B Jose Peraza: 0-2, K
- PH-2B Yonatan Henriquez: 0-2, BB
- SS Jesus Baez: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, K, E (4)
- 3B Diego Mosquera: 1-1, R, RBI, BB, HBP, SB (1)
- DH Willy Fanas: 1-4, 3 K
- RF Simon Juan: 0-4, K
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
- C Christopher Suero: 1-3, R, K, SB (3)
- C Carlos Oviedo: 0-1, K
- LF Fabian Machado: 1-2, R, BB, K, HBP
- PR Francis De Leon: 0-0, SB (2)
- RHP Wilson Esterlin: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, WP, BLK
- RHP Andinson Ferrer: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP, W (3-0), E (1)
- RHP Estarlin Escalante: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, S (1)
Star of the Night
William Lugo
Goat of the Night
Denyi Reyes
