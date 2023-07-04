Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Thirteen

Jonathan Arauz

Week: 5 G, 20 AB, .350/.409/.850, 7 H, 1 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 2 BB, 4 K, 0/0 SB (Triple-A)

2023 Season: 74 G, 263 AB, .262/.362/.464, 69 H, 11 2B, 3 3B, 12 HR, 43 BB, 70 K, 2/2 SB, .307 BABIP (Triple-A)

Just 24-years-old, has almost 200 major league at-bats under his belt. Signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as an international free agent in 2014, he was traded to the Houston Astros along with Ken Giles in December 2015 in exchange for Brett Oberholtzer, Harold Arauz, Mark Appel, Tom Eshelman, and Vince Velasquez. After spending the next few seasons in the Astros minor league system, he was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft. The infielder made his major league debut in July 2020 and ended up appearing in 59 games for the Red Sox over the next few years, hitting a cumulative .204/.280/.320. In June 2022, the Baltimore Orioles claimed him on waivers, appearing in a handful of games for them at the major league level. On December 7, 2022, Arauz was once again claimed in the Rule 5 Draft, this time by the Mets and this time in the minor league phase.

Blade Tidwell

Week: 1 G (1 GS), 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K (High-A)

2023 Season: 13 G (13 GS), 58.2 IP, 38 H, 27 R, 23 ER (3.53 ERA), 37 BB, 86 K, .287 BABIP (High-A)

Blade Tidwell got off to a rough start to the 2023 season, but he’s settled down of late. He has three quality starts in his last three outings, allowing just two earned runs in his last 20.0 innings pitched, with 10 hits allowed, 4 walks, and 26 strikeouts. The walks have been a major problem for Tidwell this season. His command has always been shaky, and earlier in the year, it was really dragging him down. On the season, he has issued 37 free passes in 58.2 innings, a 15.2% walk percentage/5.7 BB/9 rate. After averaging roughly 72 pitches and 3 walks per game in his first 10 starts, Tidwell has averaged 96 pitches and 1 walk in those last three. Those starts have not been a case of the right-hander feasting on bad teams either; those three starts came against the 32-32 Aberdeen IronBirds, the South Atlantic League North champion Hudson Valley Renegades, and the 35-30 Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Players of the Week 2023

Week One (April 4-April 9): Ronny Mauricio/Jose Butto

Week Two (April 11-April 16): Ronny Mauricio/Joey Lucchesi

Week Three (April 18-April 23): Mark Vientos/Jordan Geber

Week Four (April 25-April 30): Mark Vientos/Nathan Lavender

Week Five (May 2-May 7): DJ Stewart/Mike Vasil

Week Six (May 9-May 14): Jose Peroza/Mike Vasil

Week Seven (May 16-May 21): Matt Rudick/David Peterson

Week Eight (May 23-May 28): DJ Stewart/Jose Chacin

Week Nine (May 29-June 4): Luke Ritter/Layonel Ovalles

Week Ten (June 5-June 11): Luke Ritter/Douglas Orellana

Week Eleven (June 12-June 18): Luke Voit/Joey Lucchesi

Week Twelve (June 19-June 25): Kevin Parada/Tyler Stuart