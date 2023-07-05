Mets Morning News: A winning streak!

Meet the Mets

The Mets won their third straight game on Tuesday, beating the Diamondbacks 8-5. Max Scherzer pitched six innings, allowing four runs while striking out 9 batters. At the plate, the Mets’ offense was powered by the long ball, as Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Alvarez all hit home runs.

Kodai Senga celebrated the Fourth of July in style before Tuesday’s game.

The Mets recent trades may be a model for what the team does at the trade deadline.

Jeff Brigham and Danny Mendick were both optioned.

Around the National League East

Patrick Corbin had another bad start as the Nationals lost to the Reds 8-4.

The Marlins crushed the Cardinals 15-2.

Aaron Nola struck out 12 batters as the Phillies beat the Rays 3-1.

Around Major League Baseball

Nelson Cruz’s Padres tenure came to an end on Tuesday as he was DFA’d by the Padres.

Adam Wainwright will head to the IL with a shoulder injury, though he hopes to return this season.

Mike Trout is set to miss the next 4-8 weeks with a wrist injury.

Aaron Judge is not close to returning as his toe does “not feel great”.

Several additions to the NL and AL All-Star rosters were made on Tuesday.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed a critical Miracle Met, Cleon Jones, on this date in 1962.