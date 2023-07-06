2023 Mets Draft: Reviewing the 2022 Mets Draft

The Mets had two first-round picks in 2022, making the 11th overall selection as compensation for their failure to sign Kumar Rocker in the 2021 MLB Draft and the 14th overall selection as a consequence of their 77-85 record in 2021. With the 11th overall pick, they selected Kevin Parada, a catcher from Georgia Tech, and with their 14th overall pick, they selected Jett Williams, a shortstop from Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas. Parada signed for $5,019,735, slightly above the MLB-assigned slot value of $4,778,200, while Williams signed for $3,900,000, slightly below the MLB-assigned slot value of $4,241,600, forgoing his commitment to Mississippi State University.

Parada appeared in 13 games with the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets, hit .275/.455/.425 with 1 home run, 0 stolen bases, and 12 walks to 13 strikeouts, and came into the 2023 season as the Mets’ 4th top prospect, while Williams appeared in 10 games for the FCL Mets, hit .250/.366/.438 with 1 home run, 6 stolen bases, and 4 walks to 6 strikeout, and came into the 2023 season as the Mets’ 5th top prospect. Parada began the 2023 season with the Brooklyn Cyclones and is currently hitting .260/.343/.440 in 65 games through the beginning of the week, with 8 home runs, 1 stolen base, and 25 walks to 69 strikeouts, while Williams began the season with the St. Lucie Mets and is currently hitting .230/.413/.358 in 58 games with 4 home runs, 19 stolen bases, and 49 walks to 53 strikeouts.

Rounds 2-10

With their second-round pick, the Mets selected Blade Tidwell, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Tennessee. He signed for $1,850,000, slightly above the MLB-assigned slot value of $1,474,400. He appeared in 5 games for the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets, posting a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, walking 7, and striking out 11. A member of the St. Lucie Mets roster during their postseason run, he started game one of the Florida State League Division Series and game two of the Florida State League Championship Series, throwing 9.2 scoreless innings with 5 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 13 strikeouts. Coming into the 2023 season, Tidwell was ranked the Mets’ 6th top prospect. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones to begin the 2023 season and currently has a 3.53 ERA in 58.2 innings through the beginning of the week, with 38 hits allowed, 37 walks, and 86 strikeouts.

With their qualifying offer free agent compensation round pick, the Mets selected Nick Morabito, a shortstop from Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. He signed for $1,000,000, slightly above the MLB-assigned slot value of $873,300, forgoing his commitment to Virginia Tech. He was assigned to the FCL Mets and hit .091/.167/.136 with 0 home runs, 1 stolen base, and 2 walks to 14 strikeouts. He was assigned to the FCL Mets to begin the 2023 season and currently is hitting .238/.380/.318 in 18 games through the beginning of the week, with 0 home runs, 5 stolen bases, and 12 walks to 12 strikeouts.

With their third-round pick, the Mets selected Brandon Sproat, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Florida. The Mets were unable to come to terms with the pitcher and he returned to Florida for the 2023 season and is eligible to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. He appeared in for the Gators and appeared in 19 games, posting a 4.66 ERA in 106.1 innings, allowing 87 hits, walking 48, and striking out 134.

With their fourth-round pick, the Mets selected Jacob Reimer, a third baseman from Yucaipa High School in Yucaipa, California. He signed for $775,000, slightly over the MLB-assigned slot value of $507,500, forgoing his commitment to the University of Washington. Reimer appeared in 7 games with the FCL Mets, hitting .261/.414/.478 with 1 home run, 0 stolen bases, and 6 walks to 3 strikeouts, and came into the 2023 season as the Mets’ 14th top prospect. He began the 2023 season assigned to the St. Lucie Mets and is currently hitting .279/.400/.386 in 59 games through the beginning of the week, with 4 home runs, 31 walks, and 49 strikeouts.

With their fifth-round pick, the Mets selected D’Andre Smith, a shortstop from the University of Southern California. He signed for $379,100, exactly the MLB-assigned slot value for his pick. He appeared in 15 games for the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets and hit .220/.298/.440 with 2 home runs, 1 stolen base, and 4 walks to 15 strikeouts. He began the 2023 season on the injured list but was activated in early June. Assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones, he is currently hitting .242/.329/.290 through 18 games with 0 home runs, 4 stolen bases, and 6 walks to 21 strikeouts.

With their sixth-round pick, the Mets selected Tyler Stuart, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Southern Mississippi. He signed for $220,000, slightly below the MLB-assigned slot value of $288,700. He appeared in 3 games for the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets, posting a 9.82 ERA in 3.2 innings with 4 hits allowed, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones to begin the 2023 season and currently has a 1.42 ERA in 69.2 innings through the beginning of the week with 52 hits allowed, 22 walks, and 79 strikeouts.

With their seventh-round pick, the Mets selected Jonah Tong, a right-handed pitcher from Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia. He signed for $225,800, exactly the MLB-assigned slot value, forgoing his commitment to North Dakota State University. He did not pitch professionally in 2022, making his professional debut in 2023. He has appeared in one game so far this season, pitching 0.2 innings in a game that was postponed because of rain, allowing 1 run on 2 hits, with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

With their eighth-round pick, the Mets selected Dylan Tebrake, a right-handed pitcher from Creighton University. He signed for $136,430, slightly below the MLB-assigned slot value of $181,800. He appeared in 4 games for the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets, posting a 0.00 ERA in 4.2 innings, with 5 hits allowed, 0 walks, and 8 strikeouts. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones to start the 2023 season and currently has a 2.16 ERA in 25.0 innings through the beginning of the week, with 15 hits allowed, 10 walks, and 38 strikeouts.

With their ninth-round pick, the Mets selected Chase Estep, a third baseman from the University of Kentucky. He signed for $120,000, slightly below the MLB-assigned slot value of $161,900. He appeared in 25 games for the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets and hit .218/.330/.402 with 4 home runs, 0 stolen bases, and 14 walks to 24 strikeouts. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones to begin the 2023 season and currently is hitting .200/.277/.308 in 54 games through the beginning of the week with 2 home runs, 2 stolen bases, and 19 walks to 60 strikeouts.

With their tenth-round pick, the Mets selected Zebulon Vermillion, a right-handed pitcher from University of Arkansas. He signed for $20,000, well below the MLB-assigned slot value of $152,400. He was assigned to the FCL Mets and appeared in 1 game, not allowing a hit or a run in 1.0 innings, walking none and striking out none. He began the 2023 season on the injured list and will miss the entire season.

Rounds 11-20

With their eleventh-round pick, the Mets selected Rhylan Thomas, an outfielder from University of Southern California. He signed for $180,000, with $55,000 counting against the Mets’ 2022 bonus pool. He appeared in 16 games with the FCL Mets and the St. Lucie Mets, hitting .208/.333/.229 with 0 home runs, 2 stolen bases, and 8 walks to 5 strikeouts. He was assigned to the St. Lucie Mets to begin the 2023 season and hit .308/.375/.442 with 1 home run, 2 stolen bases, and 14 walks to 12 strikeouts in 35 games before being promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones at the end of June, where he has yet to log a hit through the beginning of the week.

With their twelfth-round pick, the Mets selected Paul Gervase, a right-handed pitcher from Louisiana State University. He signed for $170,000, with $45,000 counting against the Mets’ 2022 bonus pool. He appeared in 8 games for the FCL Mets and St. Lucie Mets, posting a 5.56 ERA in 11.1 innings with 11 hits allowed, 7 walks, and 16 strikeouts. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones to begin the 2023 season and currently has a 1.10 ERA in 32.2 innings through the beginning of the week, with 15 hits allowed, 27 walks, and 50 strikeouts.

With their thirteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Dylan Ross, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Georgia. He signed for $125,000, the cap for late round signings to count against the team’s bonus pool. He did not pitch professionally in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March and will spend the entire 2023 season on the injured list.

With their fourteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Cameron Foster, a right-handed pitcher from McNeese State University. He signed for $40,000, well below the cap for late round signings to count against the team’s bonus pool. He did not pitch professionally in 2022, instead making his debut for the organization in 2023. Assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones to begin the season, he currently has a 5.06 ERA in 48.0 innings through the beginning of the week, with 52 hits allowed, 25 walks, and 42 strikeouts.

With their fifteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Jackson Jaha, a third baseman from Clackamas High School in Clackamas, Oregon. The Mets were unable to come to terms with the infielder and honored his commitment to the University of Oregon. He appeared in 9 games for the Ducks and hit .286/.333/.357 in 14 at-bats with 0 home runs, 0 stolen bases, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. Additionally, he appeared in 2 games as a reliever and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits, with 2 walks and 1 strikeouts.

With their sixteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Jimmy Loper, a right-handed pitcher from Duke University. He signed for $125,000, the cap for late round signings to count against the team’s bonus pool. He did not pitch professionally in 2022, instead making his debut for the organization in 2023. Assigned to the St. Lucie to begin the season, he currently has a 3.03 ERA in 29.2 innings through the beginning of the week with 22 hits allowed, 15 walks, and 37 strikeouts.

With their seventeenth-round pick, the Mets selected Connor Brandon, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Toledo. He signed for $200,000, with $75,000 counting against the Mets’ 2022 bonus pool. He was assigned to the FCL Mets and appeared in 2 games, posting a 0.00 ERA in 2.0 innings, allowing 1 hit, walking 1, and striking out 1. He began the 2023 season with the FCL Mets and currently has a 30.36 ERA in 2.1 innings through the beginning of the week with 3 hits allowed, 8 walks, and 1 strikeout.

With their eighteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Chris Santiago, a right-handed pitcher from St. Mary’s College of California. He signed for $125,000, the cap for late round signings to count against the team’s bonus pool. He was assigned to the FCL Mets for the remainder and appeared in 3 games, not allowing a hit or run in 3 innings while walking 3 and striking out 2. He began the 2023 season on the injured list and will not pitch in 2023.

With their nineteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Jackson Lovich, a shortstop from Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park, Kansas. The Mets were unable to come to terms with the infielder and honored his commitment to the University of Missouri. He appeared in 19 games for the Tigers and hit .217/.321/.370 in 53 at-bats with 1 home run, 1 stolen base, and 7 walks to 16 strikeouts.

With their twentieth-round pick, the Mets selected Eli Ankeney, a left-handed pitcher from Grand Canyon University. He signed for $100,000, slightly below the cap for late round signings to count against the team’s bonus pool. He was assigned to the FCL Mets and appeared in 3 games, posting a 0.00 ERA in 3.1 innings, allowing 0 hits, walking 0, and striking out 6. He began the 2023 season with the St. Lucie Mets and posted a 0.96 ERA in 9.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, walking 4, and striking out 9. He was promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones in early June and currently has a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings through the beginning of the week with 6 hits allowed, 6 walks, and 11 strikeouts.