Mets Morning News: Mets win thriller in the desert

It took until the ninth inning for the Mets to score but what looked like a frustrating loss quickly turned into a thrilling win with the help of Francisco Alvarez. They were down to their last out when Alvarez blasted a dramatic solo home run to tie the game. After Brett Baty singled, Mark Canha drove in the game-winning run with a triple. David Robertson nailed down the save to give the Mets, and especially Kodai Senga, a well-deserved win. Kodai Senga went eight brilliant innings and struck out twelve to give the team a chance to win it in the ninth. The Mets have now won four in a row and look to finish off the sweep of the Diamondbacks with Carlos Carrasco on the mound.

Carlos Carrasco found a new grip for his slider and so far he has found success with it.

Pete Alonso will match-up against Julio Rodriguez in the first round of the Home Run Derby which will be a rematch from last year’s semifinals.

Alonso will be the Mets’ lone All-Star representative but a case could have been made for both Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor to make the team as well.

Dan Abrams, known on social media as Athlete Logos, began designing Mets gear as a hobby but his work has now grown exponentially and is a standout on social media.

SNY cameraman Pete Stendel was working the camera at the Yankees game and was involved in a scary incident when he was hit in the head by an errant throw. Wishing him all the best in his recovery.

Around the National League East

The Braves blew out the Guardians 8-1 with a big day at the plate for Sean Murphy.

The Marlins walked-off the Cardinals on a wild throw by Jordan Hicks.

The Phillies defeated the Rays 8-4 to take the first two games of the series.

The Nationals lost to the Reds by a final score of 9-2.

Around Major League Baseball

Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season under the league’s domestic violence policy.

In a viral moment when Andrew McCutchen was first with the Pirates, he gave away his batting gloves to a couple of Pirates fans in San Diego. Now they reunited eight years later and the two kids are all grown up.

Zdeněk Židek was a lawyer in the Czech Republic and an umpire in his spare time on the weekends. He worked his way to the minor leagues to become the only European umpire and dreams of one day making it to the majors.

The Orioles will be promoting Colton Cowser who was ranked as one of Major League Baseball’s top prospects.

With the draft coming up, who has been the best Draft pick for each team over the last 10 years?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of Flushing is Burning, Christian Romo and Grace Carbone discuss the end of June and they try to make sense of what is to come in July.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Willie Randolph!