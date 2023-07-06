Ghosts > Snakes

The Mets kept the dream of a perfect July going, as they defeated the Diamondbacks 2-1 in the desert.

Kodai Senga pitched an absolute gem, tossing eight innings of one run ball; a seventh inning solo home run by Christian Walker was the only blemish on Senga’s day. He allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out twelve at Chase Field.

The Mets’ bats were silent for their first eight trips to the plate, with Tommy Henry throwing six scoreless innings, and the first two out of he bullpen keeping the Mets off the board. A combination of some bad luck, weak contact, and good defense lead to the Mets being blanked for the first 26 outs of the game.

With two outs and two strikes, down by a run in the ninth, Francisco Álvarez was facing former future Met Andrew Chafin, who had needed just four pitches to sit down the first two batters of the inning. The rookie catcher took a ball the other way and over the fence to tie the game in yet another clutch moment for the kid.

Brett Baty then singled before Mark Canha tripled him in with a long shot to dead center, giving the Mets the late lead. David Robertson threw a scoreless ninth, striking out Walker to end the game.

The Mets, in winning this game, have now won back to back series for the first time since defeating the Rays and the Guardians May 16-21. Carlos Carrasco and Ryne Nelson go in the series finale tomorrow, as the Mets look for a sweep for the first time since taking three against the Phillies over a month ago.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Mark Canha, +42.1% WPA

Big Mets loser: Jeff McNeil, -21.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: +39.4% WPA

Mets hitters: +5.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Mark Canha’s game-winning triple, +40.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Christian Walker’s home run, 20.0% WPA