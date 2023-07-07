Mets win fifth-straight game, sweep Diamondbacks

The Mets obliterated the Diamondbacks by a 9-0 score to complete a three-game sweep of the National League West leaders and win their fifth game in a row.

Believe it or not, the first inning set the tone for the game, as Francisco Lindor tripled and Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run to put the team in front almost immediately. The bottom of the inning helped, too, as the team worked around a leadoff walk issued by Carlos Carrasco in equal parts because of a very nice catch on a pop-up behind home plate by Francisco Alvarez and a successful pickoff by Carrasco himself later in the inning.

From there, the Mets teed off. Lindor hit another triple in the third, and Alonso singled to bring him home. Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil added a run apiece later in that inning, with each of them hitting a double. And Alvarez—having hit the most dramatic home run of the Mets’ season just one night earlier—hit a two-run shot to give the Mets a 7-0 lead.

Carrasco cruised, too, and wound up pitching eight scoreless innings on just three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. While he still has just a 5.16 ERA on the season, he’s been much, much better lately than he was early in the season.

In the fifth, Alvarez single in the Mets’ eighth run of the night, and in the sixth, Lindor hit a no-doubt home run to give the Mets their ninth and final run of the evening. Oh, and Lindor went 5-for-5 on the night, having added a pair of singles to his pair of triples and that home run to give him one of the more successful single-game performances of any hitter in franchise history.

Trevor Gott got his first appearance in a Mets uniform to finish off the game, which he did without issue in a scoreless ninth. The red-hot Mets head to San Diego this weekend for a three-game series that will take them into the All-Star break. The opportunity to be relevant when the second “half” starts after that break is theirs for the taking.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Pete Alonso, +20.4% WPA

Big Mets loser: none

Mets pitchers: +14.5% WPA

Mets hitters: +35.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run in the first, +16.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Geraldo Perdomo walks to lead of the bottom of the first, -3.8% WPA