Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/7/23: Some hitters always trying to hit up hill

SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 1 (BOX)

Three home runs provided more than enough offense for Syracuse as they cruised to just their second win in the second half of the season. Each of the 5-6-7 hitters - Abraham Almonte, Jaylin Davis, and Luke Ritter - went deep, supporting 5.1 innings of one run ball from Jose Butto. Stephen Ridings also made an appearance, striking out one in a perfect ninth.

PORTLAND 6, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

A Junior Santos start led to a loss. End of report.

BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 4 / 10(BOX)

Another gem from Blake Tidwell, who struck out 11 over six innings. Over his past four starts (hooray arbitrary endpoints), he’s allowed only four earned runs in 26 innings, striking out 37 and, most importantly, walking only five. It’s been a huge turnaround, though it remains to be seen whether he gets his stock back to where we thought it was pre-season. Of course, he didn’t earn the win in this one because the bullpen coughed up a two run lead in the ninth, but Brooklyn ultimately triumphed with a three run tenth.

GAME 1: LAKELAND 4, ST. LUCIE 2 / 7 (BOX)

A fairly hum-drum loss in game 1. Wilfredo Lara went deep, but the pitching wasn’t great and the rest of the offense didn’t do much. Jett Williams went hitless with a walk.

LAKELAND 13, ST. LUCIE 6 / 7 (BOX)

And a blow out in game 2. Jordany Ventura simply cannot throw strikes, and that was more than enough to sink the Mets despite a solid offensive performance. Jett made his 13th error on the season in the loss.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets sent RHP Brawny Reyes on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

FCL NATIONALS 12, FCL METS 4 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Blade Tidwell

Goat of the Night

Jordany Ventura