Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/7/23: Some hitters always trying to hit up hill

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/2-6)
SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 1 (BOX)
Three home runs provided more than enough offense for Syracuse as they cruised to just their second win in the second half of the season. Each of the 5-6-7 hitters - Abraham Almonte, Jaylin Davis, and Luke Ritter - went deep, supporting 5.1 innings of one run ball from Jose Butto. Stephen Ridings also made an appearance, striking out one in a perfect ninth.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 0-5, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 2-5, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-5, 2B, 2 K
- DH Luke Voit: 1-5, 2 K
- LF Abraham Almonte: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (2), RBI, K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-2, 2 R, HR (11), RBI, 2 BB, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-3, R, HR (5), 3 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Nick Meyer: 1-4, R, K
- C Tomas Nido: 1-4
- RHP Jose Butto: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jimmy Yacabonis: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Stephen Ridings: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/3-5)
PORTLAND 6, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
A Junior Santos start led to a loss. End of report.
- 3B Wyatt Young: 1-5, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-4
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, 2 K, SB (13)
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 0-2, BB, K
- DH Jose Mena: 0-3, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 0-4
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K
- RHP Junior Santos: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, E (2), L (3-7)
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Marcel Renteria: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/10-3)
BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 4 / 10(BOX)
Another gem from Blake Tidwell, who struck out 11 over six innings. Over his past four starts (hooray arbitrary endpoints), he’s allowed only four earned runs in 26 innings, striking out 37 and, most importantly, walking only five. It’s been a huge turnaround, though it remains to be seen whether he gets his stock back to where we thought it was pre-season. Of course, he didn’t earn the win in this one because the bullpen coughed up a two run lead in the ninth, but Brooklyn ultimately triumphed with a three run tenth.
- LF Alex Ramirez: 1-6, R, 3 K
- C Kevin Parada: 2-5, R, 2B
- SS William Lugo: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- 1B-2B Chase Estep: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 2-4, R, 2 2B, RBI, BB, K
- PR-1B Mateo Gil: 0-0, R
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- DH Cesar Berbesi: 1-4, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- 3B Junior Tilien: 1-5
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-4, RBI, BB
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K, H (1)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (2-2), BS (3)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/3-8)
GAME 1: LAKELAND 4, ST. LUCIE 2 / 7 (BOX)
A fairly hum-drum loss in game 1. Wilfredo Lara went deep, but the pitching wasn’t great and the rest of the offense didn’t do much. Jett Williams went hitless with a walk.
- DH Scott Ota: 0-4, K
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, BB
- CF Wilfredo Lara: 2-4, R, HR (10), RBI
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-3, 2B, K
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 1-2, R, BB, K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-2, 3B, RBI, BB
- LF Karell Paz: 1-3, K
- RF Yeral Martinez: 1-3, 2B
- 3B Luis Castillo: 0-2, BB, K
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- RHP Saul Garcia: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, L (2-5)
LAKELAND 13, ST. LUCIE 6 / 7 (BOX)
And a blow out in game 2. Jordany Ventura simply cannot throw strikes, and that was more than enough to sink the Mets despite a solid offensive performance. Jett made his 13th error on the season in the loss.
- LF Scott Ota: 2-4, R, RBI, BB, K
- RF Karell Paz: 2-4, R, 2B, K
- SS Jett Williams: 1-3, 2 RBI, E (15)
- 2B Luis Castillo: 0-2, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 0-3, BB, K
- CF Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-1, R, 3 BB, K
- DH Dyron Campos: 1-4, R, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-2, R, RBI, BB, K, E (6)
- 2B-SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, RBI
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-2, R, 2B, 2 BB, E (5)
- RHP Jordany Ventura: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets sent RHP Brawny Reyes on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.
Rookie: FCL Mets (13-9)
FCL NATIONALS 12, FCL METS 4 (BOX)
- LF Nick Morabito: 2-5, RBI
- 2B Jose Peraza: 1-4
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 0-1
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-4, 2 RBI, K
- SS Jesus Baez: 1-5, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-2, R, HR (1), RBI, BB, K
- RF Simon Juan: 0-2, K
- CF Willy Fanas: 0-4, K
- DH Christopher Suero: 1-3, R, BB, K
- 1B Carlos Oviedo: 2-3, R, BB
- C Andriel Lantigua: 1-3
- C Tommy Gomez: 1-1, R
- LHP Luis R. Rodriguez: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Cristofer Gomez: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Ernesto Mercedes: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- LHP Jeremy Peguero: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Ramon Henriquez: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Herlyn Pena: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Star of the Night
Blade Tidwell
Goat of the Night
Jordany Ventura
