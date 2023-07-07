Mets Morning News: Five-game winning streak

Meet the Mets

The Mets jumped out to an early lead and ran with it, completing a sweep of the Diamondbacks with a 9-0 win.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Faith and Fear in Flushing, MLB.com, Daily News, Newsday

Carlos Carrasco was fantastic in the Mets’ win, and he credits an Instagram post by Pablo Lopez for a tweak that has significantly improved his slider.

Brett Baty didn’t play in the Mets’ win because of hamstring soreness.

The Fun Police made an appearance, as Mets third base coach Joey Cora recommended that Francisco Alvarez tone it down after enthusiastically celebrating his big home run on Wednesday night.

The Mets released Chris Flexen.

Cameraman Pete Stendel, who does work for SNY and YES, is back home and doing well after taking a scary line drive to the head.

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation went the extra mile for a 7-year-old Mets fan in Colorado.

Around the National League East

The Nationals fell to the Reds in extra innings.

The Phillies beat the Rays.

The Cardinals topped the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles obliterated the Yankees.

FanGraphs did a mock draft ahead of the league’s impending draft.

MLB.com took a look at the best prospect from each state.

Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson hit the IL with an MCL sprain.

The Miami Times spoke to Andrew McCutchen about the low percentage of Black American players in the league.

The Angels might not trade Shohei Ohtani before the deadline.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa took a look at the picks the Mets made in the 2022 draft.

This Date in Mets History

Shea Stadium hosted the All-Star Game on this date in 1964.