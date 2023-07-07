Mets vs. Padres: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/7/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Tommy Pham - LF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Starling Marte - RF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Luis Guillorme - 3B
Justin Verlander - RHP
Padres lineup
- Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
- Juan Soto - LF
- Fernando Tatis - RF
- Manny Machado - 3B
- Xander Bogaerts - SS
- Jake Cronenworth - 1B
- Gary Sanchez - C
- Matt Carpenter - DH
- Trent Grisham - CF
Yu Darvish - RHPBroadcast info
First pitch: 9:40 PM ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...