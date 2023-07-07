 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Padres: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/7/23

The Mets begin their final series before the break in San Diego.

By Grace Carbone
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Tommy Pham - LF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  8. Francisco Alvarez - C
  9. Luis Guillorme - 3B

Justin Verlander - RHP

Padres lineup

  1. Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
  2. Juan Soto - LF
  3. Fernando Tatis - RF
  4. Manny Machado - 3B
  5. Xander Bogaerts - SS
  6. Jake Cronenworth - 1B
  7. Gary Sanchez - C
  8. Matt Carpenter - DH
  9. Trent Grisham - CF

Yu Darvish - RHPBroadcast info

First pitch: 9:40 PM ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

