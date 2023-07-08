Mets Morning News: Mets remain undefeated in July, Lindor snubbed (again) for ASG

Meet the Mets

The Mets defeated the Padres 7-5 to remain undefeated in July. They jumped ahead in the first on a Daniel Vogelbach bases loaded infield single before falling behind 3-1 after two. Francisco Lindor hit a home run—his second in as many nights—to cut the lead to one, and Vogelbach’s run-scoring single in the fifth knotted things up at three. It remained that way until the tenth, when the Mets put up a four-spot. They held on in the bottom of the tenth to pick up their sixth straight win.

Lindor is one of two players this year with 40+ extra base hits, 60+ runs batted in, and 10+ stolen bases. The other is Shohei Ohtani. David Brooks at The New York Times explains why he still loves the Mets.

The staff over at The Athletic shines a light on the “Boys of Bummer”—the Mets, the Padres, and the Cardinals—and asks which of these three teams is the most disappointing.

Anthony DiComo shares some cool stuff in his latest Mets Newsletter.

Pete Alonso’s new Home Run Derby pitcher is his youth coach.

Ken Rosenthal wondered aloud how Francisco Lindor earned yet another All Star game snub. This came after Dansby Swanson announced he will miss the All Star game due to injury and Geraldo Perdomo of the Diamondbacks was named as his replacement.

The Mets see a chance to ‘have fun’ with depth in the upcoming draft.

Around the National League East

The Braves only mustered two hits, but still beat the Rays 2-1 thanks to Sean Murphy’s two-run homer. The Braves have now won 19 of their last 21 games.

The Braves set a first-half home run record by launching their 167th dinger in the win. They remain on pace to set the all time major league home run record.

Lindsay Crosby wonders if it was Atlanta who broke the Mets.

The Phillies scored three in the ninth to stun the Marlins 4-3. Philadelphia has now won 13 consecutive road games.

In an effort to ‘relieve his workload’ the Marlins are optioning Eury Pérez to Triple-A.

Miami will be promoting Sean Reynolds.

The Nationals fell 7-2 to the Rangers.

Around Major League Baseball

Here are some of the top pitches of the first half of the 2023 MLB season.

There is some movement at the top in Jonathan Mayo’s latest Mock Draft.

Jim Callis discusses the top performers from the 2023 HS All Star Game.

Caden Grice, Clemson’s star player, could be either a pitcher or a hitter for MLB squds.

Tyler Kepner looks at how MLB has traded opportunity with efficiency in the MLB Draft, and some late picks, such as Kevin Kiermaier, isn’t sure it’s a good chance.

Thirty years later, Matt Monagan takes us through the wild story about how Ken Griffey Jr.’s warehouse homer ended up at a house party.

Jon Paul Morosi lays out his reasoning for why the Angels are unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani.

Carlos Estévez will replace Emmanuel Clase on the AL All Star squad.

The Red Sox have DFA’ed Ryan Sheriff.

Carlos Rodón made his Yankees debut and pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. It was a good start, but not nearly enough, as the Bronx Bombers were shut out 3-0 by the Cubs. They managed one hit against Jameson Taillon over eight innings.

Cody Bellinger showcased what he could do for the Yankees in Chicago’s win at the Stadium.

The Guardians blanked the Royals 3-0.

The Blue Jays manhandled the Tigers 12-2.

The Red Sox easily handled the Athletics 7-3.

The Mariners put up a nine-spot in the fourth inning to topple the Astros 10-1.

The Orioles scored two runs in the tenth and defeated the Twins 3-1.

The White Sox came back to beat the Cardinals 8-7.

The Brewers slowed down the first-place Reds with a 7-3 victory.

The Diamondbacks got back on track with a 7-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the battle of Los Angeles, the Dodgers came out on top 11-4 over the Angels.

The Rockies beat the Giants 5-2.

This Date in Mets History

Two Mets made their All Star Game debuts on this date. In 1980, the late John Stearns, a four-time All Star, made his lone appearance and grounded out to second against Tommy John in his lone at-bat. Seventeen years later, Bobby J. Jones pitched a scoreless inning for the NL squad, which included striking out Ken Griffey Jr. and Mark McGwire to end the inning.