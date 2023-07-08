Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/8/23: Dramatics for Brooklyn

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/2-7)
WORCESTER 7, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
Syracuse continued to struggle in the second half of their campaign, dropping their seventh game out of nine. Joey Lucchesi was not good, surrendering six runs on eight hits over just four innings, which really put the Mets behind the eight ball.
Jaylin Davis and Luke Voit hit home runs to put runs on the board for the Mets, but the hole was far too deep to dig out of.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-4
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-4
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-4
- 1B Luke Voit: 1-3, 2 R, HR (7), RBI, BB
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, BB
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-3, R, HR (12), 2 RBI, BB, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-3, BB
- DH Michael Perez: 0-4
- C Tomas Nido: 1-4, K
- LHP Joey Lucchesi: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, L (6-3)
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Vinny Nittoli: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/3-6)
PORTLAND 6, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Binghamton actually opened the scoring in this one, going up 1-0 in the top of the first on a Brandon McIlwain double, following up a Rowdey Jordan walk. That would be it for the offense, though, as they amassed just four more hits on the day. Portland peppered the Binghamton pitching staff, scattering all six of their runs across the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Branden Fryman: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, R, BB, 2 SB (14, 15)
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-4, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, 2 K
- DH Hayden Senger: 1-3
- 1B Warren Saunders: 1-3
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 3 K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (1-5)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 WP
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, E (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/10-3)
BROOKLYN 3, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
Brooklyn has been on fire since the second half began, finding ways to win night after night, and this was no different.
Brooklyn and Wilmington played an incredibly close game, as Wilmington led the Cyclones 1-0 going into the top of the ninth, with their only run coming on a sacrifice fly. Down to their last out, Brooklyn rallied. Chase Estep singled, Mateo Gil walked, and Junior Tilien took the first pitch he saw and rocketed it over the left field fence. The dramatics would not end there, however.
Robert Colina, who ended up getting the win, was tasked with finishing the job in the ninth and struggled, giving up back to back singles to lead off the bottom of the frame. Dylan Tebrake came in to clean up the mess and did so. Drake Osborn got the first out, throwing out a would be base stealer at third, and Tebrake would strike out the next two batters to secure the comeback win, notching his first save of the season.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-3, BB, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-3, K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-3, BB
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, K
- C Drake Osborn: 1-4, 2 K
- 2B Chase Estep: 1-4
- PR-2B Cesar Berbesi: 0-0, R
- 1B Mateo Gil: 1-3, R, BB
- SS Junior Tilien: 2-4, R, HR (3), 3 RBI
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 0-4
- LHP Eli Ankeney: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Robert Colina: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (1-2)
- RHP Dylan Tebrake: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/3-9)
LAKELAND 8, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)
St. Lucie was never really in this one, as the score would suggest. They were down 3-0 after three, and 4-0 after seven. Karell Paz singled home their only run in the top of the eighth, but Lakeland would add four more in the bottom of the frame to put a game that seemed out of reach the entire time even more so.
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, 3B, BB, K
- SS Jett Williams: 0-5, 3 K, E (16)
- DH Wilfredo Lara: 1-4, BB, 3 K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 K
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 1-4, 2 K, SB (1)
- LF Karell Paz: 1-3, RBI, BB, K
- CF Dyron Campos: 0-4
- RF Scott Ota: 2-4
- 3B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-2, BB, K
- RHP Candido Cuevas: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP, L (3-6)
- RHP Luis Montas: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- RHP Eric Foggo: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP
Rookie: FCL Mets (14-9)
FCL METS 11, FCL NATIONALS 9 (BOX)
- LF Nick Morabito: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K, SB (9)
- SS Diego Mosquera: 0-3, R, E (4)
- 2B Jesus Baez: 1-4, 2 R, 3B
- DH Carlos Dominguez: 2-3, 2 R, HR (2), 5 RBI, SB (1)
- 3B Yonatan Henriquez: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 E (5, 6)
- RF Willy Fanas: 3-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI
- CF Simon Juan: 2-4, 3 RBI
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, BB
- C Christopher Suero: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- RHP Landon Marceaux: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- RHP Jorge Rodriguez: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jonah Tong: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- RHP Estarlin Escalante: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 WP, BS (1), W (1-0)
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (3)
