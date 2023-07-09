Mets Morning News: Snell’s Bells

Meet the Mets

The Mets’ winning streak came to an end last night in San Diego, as Blake Snell held them scoreless in six innings of work while racking up 11 strikeouts. David Peterson wasn’t as good in his start last night as he had been in his previous two, but he gave up three runs in five-and-one-third innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Francisco Alvarez hit his 17th home run of the season to plate the Mets’ lone run of the night.

Kodai Senga has been named to the National League All-Star team.

Mets pitching prospect Mike Vasil made an appearance in the Futures Game, and having grown up a fan of Tom Brady, he’s trying to follow a similar late-round draft pick path to the big leagues.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove says he has no problem with the Mets after the team had him checked for sticky stuff in the Wild Card series last fall.

Around the National League East

The last-place Nationals beat the first-place Rangers by a wide margin.

The Phillies had a rather lengthy road game winning streak end last night in Miami when they lost to the Marlins.

Led by Spencer Strider and Sean Murphy, the Braves topped the Rays. Murphy’s home run gave Atlanta a 25th-straight game with a home run, which ties the current team with the 1998 team for the franchise’s longest streak in the modern era.

The latest update on Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter’s UCL was relatively encouraging.

Around Major League Baseball

Elly De La Cruz stole second, third, and home in a remarkable series of events that gave the Reds a win over the rival Brewers.

Three Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Blue Jays.

The Yankees beat the Cubs, and Laura Albanese writes that they need Giancarlo Stanton, who hit two home runs in the game but had been struggling mightily recently, to be all that he possibly can be in the absence of Aaron Judge.

Mike Axisa would like MLB to allow teams to trade draft picks and wrote about what that might look like.

Former Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong led off for the National League team in the Futures Game.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver was nearly perfect on this date in 1969.