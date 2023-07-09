Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/9/23: No defense, no wins

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/2-8)
WORCESTER 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
A poor outing for Jose Quintana in potentially his final tune up before rejoining the major league side sunk the Mets in this one, as they never dug their way out of the deficit created by his fifth inning collapse. The veteran had allowed only one run through the first four innings, but recorded only one out while giving up four more runs in the fifth. The poor pitching wasted a double-dong day from Abraham Almonte, though the rest of the offense didn’t do a whole lot.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-3, BB, K, E (1)
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-4, R
- DH Mark Vientos: 1-3, R, 2B, BB
- 1B Luke Voit: 0-4, K
- LF Abraham Almonte: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR (4), 4 RBI
- RF Jaylin Davis: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-4, K
- C Michael Perez: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- 2B Nick Meyer: 0-4, K
- REHAB ALERT: LHP Jose Quintana: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- RHP John Curtiss: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Jeff Brigham: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Dennis Santana: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets sent SS José Peraza on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/3-7)
PORTLAND 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Binghamton actually outhit Portland 10-5, but committed a whopping four erros to literally throw this game away. Rowdey Jordan had another hit and both Brnadon McIlwain and Matt O’Neil had multi hit days, but the team as a whole managed only extra base hit and failed to cover for their sloppy glovework.
- SS Wyatt Young: 2-4, R
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, RBI, K, E (5)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-4, K
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, 2B, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, RBI, K
- DH Matt O’Neill: 3-3, BB
- C Jose Mena: 1-4, 2 K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 0-3, BB, E (3)
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, 2 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, E (2), L (6-3)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, E (1)
- LHP Matt Minnick: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/11-4)
WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Having nearly as many errors (2) as hits (3) isn’t gonna get it done. Not much else to say here.
- LF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, R
- C Kevin Parada: 0-2, BB, K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-1
- SS William Lugo: 0-3, BB
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-3, BB, K
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, RBI, K
- 1B Chase Estep: 0-4, K, E (8)
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 0-4, K, E (2)
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-2, BB
- RHP Joander Suarez: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, L (3-6)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/3-10)
LAKELAND 9, ST. LUCIE 8 (BOX)
Oh cool, a blown lead in the ninth, my favorite. Up two runs in the ninth thanks to a strong offensive day across the lineup, things were looking good when the first two Flying Tigers were retired. What follows was a disaster; walk, single and an error that led to a run, pitching change, two wild pitches and a walk that leads to another run, walk, hit by pitch, pitching change, and finally a bases loaded walk that scored the walkoff run. Just a meltdown of Metsian proportions. At least Jett and Reimer both doubled.
- CF Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, E (1)
- 2B Jose Peraza: 0-4, 2 R
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, SB (24)
- DH Jacob Reimer: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K
- C Jose Hernandez: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-0
- RF Karell Paz: 0-4
- LF Dyron Campos: 1-5, 2 RBI, 3 K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, R, HR (6), RBI, K
- 3B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- RHP Bailey Reid: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (0-1), BS (1)
- LHP Luke Bartnicki: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (14-9)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Roster Alert: SS Luis Castillo assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.
Star of the Night
Abraham Almonte
Goat of the Night
Bailey Reid
