Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/9/23: No defense, no wins

WORCESTER 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

A poor outing for Jose Quintana in potentially his final tune up before rejoining the major league side sunk the Mets in this one, as they never dug their way out of the deficit created by his fifth inning collapse. The veteran had allowed only one run through the first four innings, but recorded only one out while giving up four more runs in the fifth. The poor pitching wasted a double-dong day from Abraham Almonte, though the rest of the offense didn’t do a whole lot.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets sent SS José Peraza on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

PORTLAND 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Binghamton actually outhit Portland 10-5, but committed a whopping four erros to literally throw this game away. Rowdey Jordan had another hit and both Brnadon McIlwain and Matt O’Neil had multi hit days, but the team as a whole managed only extra base hit and failed to cover for their sloppy glovework.

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Having nearly as many errors (2) as hits (3) isn’t gonna get it done. Not much else to say here.

LAKELAND 9, ST. LUCIE 8 (BOX)

Oh cool, a blown lead in the ninth, my favorite. Up two runs in the ninth thanks to a strong offensive day across the lineup, things were looking good when the first two Flying Tigers were retired. What follows was a disaster; walk, single and an error that led to a run, pitching change, two wild pitches and a walk that leads to another run, walk, hit by pitch, pitching change, and finally a bases loaded walk that scored the walkoff run. Just a meltdown of Metsian proportions. At least Jett and Reimer both doubled.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Roster Alert: SS Luis Castillo assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Abraham Almonte

Goat of the Night

Bailey Reid