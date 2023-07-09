Open thread: 2023 MLB Draft, Night 1, 7/9/23

The Mets ended the 2022 season with a 101-61 record, making them eligible to make the 22nd overall pick, but because their 2022 payroll exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million dollars, their first selection dropped by 10 picks, meaning that their first selection will instead be the 32nd overall pick. Their second round selection will be the 56th overall pick. In the third round, the Mets will be getting two picks, the 91st overall selection and then an additional pick, the 101st overall selection, due to their failure to sign Brandon Sproat in 2022. Their fourth round pick will be the 123rd overall selection and following that, they will be receiving two picks in the qualifying free agent compensation pick round, 134th overall for losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers and 135th overall for losing Chris Bassitt to the Toronto Blue Jays. They will then make the 159th overall selection in the fifth round and will make a pick every round thereafter.

If you’re unfamiliar with the process and how want to learn more about it, we have you covered.

Here’s the schedule for this year’s draft: