Mets Morning News: Mets move Canha, more likely to follow

Meet the Mets

The Mets made their fourth move, trading Mark Canha to the Brewers for Justin Jarvis and cash considerations.

The Mets will pay Canha’s remaining $3.8 million for the remainder of the season, with the Brewers being on the hook for the entirety of his 2024 option or $2 million buy out.

In completing the trade, the Mets bought another prospect in the hopes of improving their farm system, writes Will Sammon.

Milwaukee hopes to improve their outfield with the addition of Canha.

David Roth writes about the Mets knowing exactly how bad they actually are.

Starling Marte is with the club in Kansas City and could be activated any day now.

The Astros remain very much in play for Justin Velander. The two sides remain engaged in talks as the deadline approaches.

The Orioles could also be in play for Verlander, according to Jon Morosi.

Unsurprisingly, Brooks Raley is generating a lot of interest, with the Dodgers and Twins among the interested parties.

Pete Alonso was named Player of the Week after socking four dingers during the week.

Blake Tidwell has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Luisangel Acuña will make his debut for Binghamton on Tuesday.

New York has released minor leaguer Quinn Brodey.

In his first Triple-A rehab assignment following four scoreless innings in at St. Lucie, Sam Coonrod hurled a scoreless inning for Syracuse.

Erica Scherzer is asking Long Islanders for recommendations on organizations that take gently used household/children’s items and diapers/wipes/strollers following the trade.

Around the National League East

The Braves fell to the Angels by a 4-1 score.

Ahead of the deadline, Atlanta is looking for high-leverage relief help.

The Phillies doubled up the Marlins 4-2.

The Phillies could be trying to swing a blockbuster deal with Seattle for either first baseman Ty France and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ahead of today’s deadline.

The Nationals scored three in the seventh to top Canha’s new team 5-3.

The Nationals picked up shortstop Kevin Made and left-hander DJ Herz from the Cubs in exchange for Jeimer Candelario.

Around Major League Baseball

Happy Trade Deadline Day. Here are eight storylines to watch out for today.

Anthony Castrovince made some bold predictions leading up to the trade deadline.

Sarah Langs contemplates what it means to be in first place on August 1st.

The Orioles are young, cool, and talented. But Deesha Thosar discusses whether they are ready to win now.

David Lennon says the Yankees have given no indication that they should be buyers at the trade deadline.

The Rays swung a trade for Aaron Civale. They sent Kyle Manzardo to Cleveland in return.

The Giants have added A.J. Pollock and Mark Mathias from the Mariners.

In search of some bullpen help, the Diamondbacks added former Met Paul Sewald from Seattle. Major leaguers Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone, as well as minor leaguer Ryan Bliss, head back to the Mariners in the trade.

The Reds acquired Sam Moll and international cap space from the Athletics in exchange for pitcher John Boyle.

Arizona added infielder Jace Peterson (and cash considerations) from Oakland in exchange for pitcher Chad Patrick.

The Cubs have picked up pitcher Jose Cuas from the Royals for outfielder Nelson Velasquez.

In non-trade news, Chicago is promoting former Met Pete Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A.

The Yankees didn’t help their case to be buyers at the deadline, losing 5-1 in their series opener against the Rays.

Baltimore held on to beat the Blue Jays 4-2. In defeat, Bo Bichette exited last night’s game with right knee discomfort, which could impact how Toronto approaches today’s deadline.

The Reds held off the Cubs 6-5.

The Astros easily handled the Guardians 7-3.

The Rockies walked off the Padres 4-3 in ten innings.

The Mariners beat the Red Sox 6-2.

The Diamondbacks toppled the Giants 4-3 in 11 innings.

This Date in Mets History

One night after Wilmer Flores’ dramatic walk-off home runs in the 12th inning, the Mets topped the Nationals for a second straight night on this date in 2015. Yoenis Cespedes made his Mets debut and went hitless, but it was Lucas Duda who was the star, hitting two homers and driving in all three runs for New York en route to the victory. The win brought them to within a game of first place.