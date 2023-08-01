 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News: Mets trade Mark Canha to Brewers

A quick review of the Mets’ 2023 trade deadline thus far

Here’s what the Mets have done thus far—and what they still might do—ahead of the trade deadline.

By Chris McShane
Midland RockHounds v Frisco Roughriders Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The Mets have acknowledge that the reality is that their 2023 squad, which came into the season with very high expectations, will not make the playoffs. As a result, they have already had one of their most active selling seasons ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, which is set for 6 PM EDT today. In case you’ve missed anything, here’s what they’ve done so far and what they still might do before the deadline passes.

We’ve already touched on some specific trade ideas for the Mets and taken a look at the team’s remaining trade candidates, one of whom was Canha. Here’s a quick rundown of who’s left after the Canha trade and what’s left on their contracts.

  • Justin Verlander: The 40-year-old has pitched very well recently and makes a guaranteed $43 million this year and next year. His contract includes a conditional player option for a third year at $35 million if he throws 140 innings next year and his arm remains healthy.
  • Brooks Raley: The lefty reliever has been very good for the Mets, and he has more team control remaining that the typical 35-year-old since he spent five seasons pitching in Korea. He makes $4.5 million this year, has a club option for $6.5 million next year, and would be eligible for his final year of arbitration ahead of the 2025 season.
  • Adam Ottavino: Things are pretty straightforward with Ottavino’s contract: He makes $7.75 million this year and has a player option for $6.75 million next year.
  • Tommy Pham: The outfielder is having one of his very best years at the plate, and he’s on a one-year, $6 million deal. Any team trading for him would be adding to their roster for a playoff push this year and wouldn’t be on the hook for anything beyond that.

And the Mets have a couple of fringe trade candidates still on their roster, too.

  • Carlos Carrasco: With a 6.40 ERA and a 5.78 FIP, the Mets would presumably need to cover as much of the remaining $14 million on Carrasco’s salary this season in any deal. It would be hard for a contending team to sell the idea that Carrasco could help them to its fans.
  • José Quintana: Having had a great year last year in his age-33 season, Quintana signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets over the offseason and is due $13 million in each of those two seasons.

