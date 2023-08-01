A quick review of the Mets’ 2023 trade deadline thus far

The Mets have acknowledge that the reality is that their 2023 squad, which came into the season with very high expectations, will not make the playoffs. As a result, they have already had one of their most active selling seasons ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, which is set for 6 PM EDT today. In case you’ve missed anything, here’s what they’ve done so far and what they still might do before the deadline passes.

We’ve already touched on some specific trade ideas for the Mets and taken a look at the team’s remaining trade candidates, one of whom was Canha. Here’s a quick rundown of who’s left after the Canha trade and what’s left on their contracts.

Justin Verlander : The 40-year-old has pitched very well recently and makes a guaranteed $43 million this year and next year. His contract includes a conditional player option for a third year at $35 million if he throws 140 innings next year and his arm remains healthy.

: The 40-year-old has pitched very well recently and makes a guaranteed $43 million this year and next year. His contract includes a conditional player option for a third year at $35 million if he throws 140 innings next year and his arm remains healthy. Brooks Raley : The lefty reliever has been very good for the Mets, and he has more team control remaining that the typical 35-year-old since he spent five seasons pitching in Korea. He makes $4.5 million this year, has a club option for $6.5 million next year, and would be eligible for his final year of arbitration ahead of the 2025 season.

: The lefty reliever has been very good for the Mets, and he has more team control remaining that the typical 35-year-old since he spent five seasons pitching in Korea. He makes $4.5 million this year, has a club option for $6.5 million next year, and would be eligible for his final year of arbitration ahead of the 2025 season. Adam Ottavino : Things are pretty straightforward with Ottavino’s contract: He makes $7.75 million this year and has a player option for $6.75 million next year.

: Things are pretty straightforward with Ottavino’s contract: He makes $7.75 million this year and has a player option for $6.75 million next year. Tommy Pham: The outfielder is having one of his very best years at the plate, and he’s on a one-year, $6 million deal. Any team trading for him would be adding to their roster for a playoff push this year and wouldn’t be on the hook for anything beyond that.

And the Mets have a couple of fringe trade candidates still on their roster, too.